Graphics Leftovers
AMDGPU Linux Kernel Driver Gets Patches For Vega M Support - Intel Kabylake G
Earlier this month Vega M support came to RadeonSI OpenGL, with Vega M being the Radeon graphics found within Intel's Kabylake G processors. There was then Vega M support for the RADV Vulkan driver but these user-space drivers won't work without the kernel bits and now there is that support with 32 AMDGPU DRM patches.
Alex Deucher of AMD last night mailed out the AMDGPU Direct Rendering Manager driver patches for supporting accelerated graphics on Vega M / Kabylake G. These patches are fairly straight-forward and mostly involve support for loading new firmware files for "VegaM" and then mostly taking the driver's existing Polaris code-paths. Yes, the GPU for Intel is advertised as being part of the "Vega" family, but from the RadeonSI/RADV/AMDGPU driver patches, the indications are that it's really more in common with Polaris at least from the driver perspective.
NVIDIA 396.18.05 Linux Vulkan Driver Released With Fixes
Just a week after the NVIDIA 396.18.02 Linux driver beta is an updated Linux driver build (and for Windows too).
X.Org Server 1.20 Git Corrects DRI3 Fallout For Non-Modesetting DDX Drivers
With the recent release candidates to the long overdue X.Org Server 1.20, OpenGL rendering has been broken when using DDX drivers like Intel and Nouveau rather than the generic xf86-video-modesetting. That was fixed today.
Jim Keller Reportedly Joins Intel After AMD, Tesla Stint
Legendary CPU designer Jim Keller has reportedly joined Intel following his brief stint at Tesla after leading the Zen team at AMD.
