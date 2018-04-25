Games: GOG, Cities: Skylines - Parklife and More
-
Comedy adventure game HIVESWAP: Act 1 is now on GOG
For those who love comedy adventure games, you might want to take a look at HIVESWAP: Act 1 as it's now on GOG.
-
Cities: Skylines - Parklife now has a very short gameplay teaser
Cities: Skylines - Parklife, the new expansion coming next month now has a rather short gameplay teaser.
For those who didn't see the previous announcement, Parklife will further expand the city-builder from developer Colossal Order and publisher Paradox Interactive to include: amusement parks, nature reserves, city parks and zoos, and giving new life to your empty land with custom parks and gardens.
-
GOG now have the Linux version of retro-inspired FPS STRAFE: Millennium Edition
For those of you GOG fans itching for some FPS action, you might want to check out STRAFE: Millennium Edition as GOG now have the Linux build too. Really good to see GOG add some many Linux builds lately, really pleasing to see!
Naturally, the GOG build comes with the latest version of the game including a few of the Linux issues that came up being squashed. It's also 64bit, so no lib hunting required.
-
