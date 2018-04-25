Red Hat: Red Hat Women’s Leadership Community Luncheon, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.10 Beta, Stratis and More
Executive producer of The Chasing Grace Project, Jennifer Cloer, to keynote 2018 Red Hat Women’s Leadership Community Luncheon
An API Journey: From Idea to Deployment the Agile Way–Part III
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.10 Beta now available
Many of the applications that drive businesses are powered by the foundation of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. For nearly eight years, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 has carried our customers’ critical infrastructure because of the stability reliability, and platform security that it can offer to the modern enterprise. Today, we are pleased to announce the beta release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.10, continuing to deliver upon Red Hat’s 10-year lifecycle support.
Learning More About Red Hat's Stratis Project To Offer Btrfs/ZFS-Like Functionality
With Red Hat deprecating Btrfs in RHEL7 with that "next-gen" Linux file-system not having panned out like many had hoped for or expected, Red Hat has been investing in their new "Stratis" storage project. More details on Stratis have now come to light.
Since last summer a lot of progress has been made on Stratis and it's being prepared for testing on Fedora. Stratis is a volume-managing file-system (VMF) that relies upon the Linux kernel's DM subsystem and is paired with the XFS file-system rather than being a new Linux file-system from scratch.
Analyzing Stocks On Analyst Opinion: Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS), Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)
Nintendo Switch hack + Dolphin Emulator could bring GameCube and Wii game support
This week security researchers released details about a vulnerability affecting NVIDIA Tegra X1 processors that makes it possible to bypass secure boot and run unverified code on some devices… including every Nintendo Switch game console that’s shipped to date. Among other things, this opens the door for running modified versions of Nintendo’s firmware, or alternate operating systems such as a GNU/Linux distribution. And if you can run Linux… you can also run Linux applications. Now it looks like one of those applications could be the Dolphin emulator, which lets you play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games on a computer or other supported devices.
Openwashing Leftovers
Linux Foundation: New Members, Cloud Foundry, and Embedded Linux Conference + OpenIoT Summit
Best Linux server distro of 2018
As a free and open source operating system, Linux is the ideal candidate for setting up your own server. The community of developers behind each Linux distribution (distro) regularly review the source code of their chosen OS to make sure it's free of bugs. When it comes to servers, the emphasis should obviously be on stability. While upgrades are a good thing on the face of it, they have the potential to interfere with the smooth running of your server. We’ve highlighted some of our favourite Linux server distros in this article, including operating systems that offer long term support, stability, and ideally a fast setup process.
