GNU/Linux on Chromebooks
-
Linux applications on Chrome OS will use Material Design [Ed: There was false news that Microsoft benefited from [1, 2]]
-
Linux Apps On Chromebooks Will Employ Material Design – Kind Of
Much like the dawn of Android apps on Chromebooks, the buzz around container-driven Linux apps is growing day by day. More features keep cropping up and it feels like we might be headed towards some sort of announcement at Google I/O in a couple weeks, even if we don’t hear it in the primary keynote.
-
Linux apps on Chrome OS – an overview of its biggest feature since Android apps
-
Nintendo Switch hack + Dolphin Emulator could bring GameCube and Wii game support
This week security researchers released details about a vulnerability affecting NVIDIA Tegra X1 processors that makes it possible to bypass secure boot and run unverified code on some devices… including every Nintendo Switch game console that’s shipped to date. Among other things, this opens the door for running modified versions of Nintendo’s firmware, or alternate operating systems such as a GNU/Linux distribution. And if you can run Linux… you can also run Linux applications. Now it looks like one of those applications could be the Dolphin emulator, which lets you play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games on a computer or other supported devices.
Openwashing Leftovers
Linux Foundation: New Members, Cloud Foundry, and Embedded Linux Conference + OpenIoT Summit
Best Linux server distro of 2018
As a free and open source operating system, Linux is the ideal candidate for setting up your own server. The community of developers behind each Linux distribution (distro) regularly review the source code of their chosen OS to make sure it's free of bugs. When it comes to servers, the emphasis should obviously be on stability. While upgrades are a good thing on the face of it, they have the potential to interfere with the smooth running of your server. We’ve highlighted some of our favourite Linux server distros in this article, including operating systems that offer long term support, stability, and ideally a fast setup process.
