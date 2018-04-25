Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.10 Enters Beta with a Focus on Security and Stability
In an attempt to continue to deliver upon Red Hat’s 10-year lifecycle support, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.10 entered beta stages of development today with a focus on improving the security and stability of the operating system, as well as to add support for the latest hardware and software components, and support the next generation of cloud-native apps.
"With a focus on stability and security features that maintain hardware, application, and management tooling compatibility, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.10 Beta is designed to support the next generation of cloud-native applications through an updated Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 base image," said Red Hat in today's announcement.
