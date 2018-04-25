Fedora 28 Coming Soon
Re: Fedora 28 Final status is GO
Fedora 28 Is Being Released On-Time Next Week
While Fedora had been notorious for releasing often weeks behind schedule, they've been working on improving their release process management and bug handling and it's paid off. Fedora 28 will be shipping on-time for its final release next week!
