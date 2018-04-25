A look at Peek screen recorder for GNU/Linux
Have you ever found yourself wanting to record something on your screen for a few moments, to show someone else?
I’m not talking videogame streaming or anything on that big of a level, but rather more the need to show someone where to find a menu item, or how to change a configuration setting, or other similar examples. If so, Peek could become your new best friend, for recording GIFs or other silent videos of what's happening on your screen.
Peek is likely the most simplistic tool I have ever used for this purpose, but I don’t say that in a bad way, if anything it makes it even more of a pleasure to work with.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 454 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat Leftovers
Devices: Nintendo Switch, Kontron, LineageOS 'on' Android
OSS Leftovers: Using Open Source to Drive Automation, Arcan and OpenBSD, RISC-V
R and Mozilla Development
Recent comments
2 hours 47 sec ago
2 hours 8 min ago
13 hours 41 min ago
14 hours 34 min ago
14 hours 57 min ago
2 days 14 hours ago
2 days 16 hours ago
2 days 16 hours ago
2 days 16 hours ago
2 days 17 hours ago