Best open source Microsoft Office alternatives
Microsoft Office remains the go-to productivity package for many businesses, with the obvious exception to that being Google G Suite users. But high costs and a growing number of irrelevant features means that increasingly, professionals are looking for more options.
Luckily, there are a number of options out there which are completely free.
Here, we take a look at the best open source software packages that provide a successful replacement to Microsoft Office.
And don’t worry, most are also compatible with Microsoft Office documents, meaning the transition to new software needn’t be messy.
