Hadoop Market Analysis and Potential in Africa
-
Hadoop Market Globally by 2023- Hortonworks, IBM, MapR Tech and Dell/EMC/Pivotal
-
Africa has the potential to be a leader in open source distributed computing, says Standard Bank Hadoop expert
South Africa's Standard Bank faces all of the familiar financial-sector challenges around data security, governance and compliance, plus a few more besides. The country's new data protection law PoPI - based on the EU GDPR - is due to land next month. Meanwhile data security is an increasing concern, and volumes of data continue to grow inexorably. Unlike in other parts of the world, finding a home for archived data in the cloud is not yet an option.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 480 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat Leftovers
Devices: Nintendo Switch, Kontron, LineageOS 'on' Android
OSS Leftovers: Using Open Source to Drive Automation, Arcan and OpenBSD, RISC-V
R and Mozilla Development
Recent comments
2 hours 47 sec ago
2 hours 8 min ago
13 hours 41 min ago
14 hours 34 min ago
14 hours 57 min ago
2 days 14 hours ago
2 days 16 hours ago
2 days 16 hours ago
2 days 16 hours ago
2 days 17 hours ago