Red Hat Leftovers
LSF/MM 2018
I got a chance to chat with some Red Hat people about dm-vdo. I had seen this discussed internally somewhat before but the hallway track provided a much better explanation to me of both the details of the code and some of the potential pitfalls. The hallway track is always great.
Red Hat Launches All-In-One Data Center Storage Solution
Automating AMQ 7 High Availability Deployment
