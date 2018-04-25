Proprietary: Keeper Password Manager for GNU/Linux and Vivaldi 1.15 Released
Keeper Password Manager Launches New Linux Version
I can't imagine many Linux desktop users are interested in a closed-source, commercial-driven password manager for their systems, but for those that are, Keeper launched a new version of its Keeper Password Program Manager for Linux.
The Keeper password manager / digital wallet that supports all major operating systems announced today a new Linux desktop app. Given it's closed-source and not integrated into any Linux desktops, presumably you're likely to use this if you are looking to use their cross-device synchronization across platforms or required by your internal IT infrastructure.
Vivaldi 1.15 Released, Adds New Customization Options and Improves HTML5 Audio
Vivaldi Technologies released today Vivaldi 1.15, the latest stable release of their Chromium-based, closed source web browser for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems.
With Vivaldi 1.15, Vivaldi Technologies made their powerful web browser even more customizable by introducing new appearance options to let users adds any image they can think off as the window background in Vivaldi. To get started, a pre-set repeating pattern is available by default just below the Window Appearance section in Settings -> Appearance.
