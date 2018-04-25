today's leftovers
-
Cheap and lazy releases
Release early and release often.
That’s fine if it’s close to a noop. The Cockpit team also has great atuomation in this area, but here a few words on how we do this in KubeVirt.
Assumption: The git tree is our source and git tags map to logical releases.
-
Our Hero! Hyper Sword, a light-hearted action RPG will have Linux support
Our Hero! Hyper Sword is a light-hearted action RPG with colourful characters that's currently on Kickstarter, they just added a Linux demo too.
-
Plasma Vault: The new backend for CryFS
As you might have seen before, there were some issues with CryFS for which I had to switch Vault to use EncFS by default for Plasma 5.12 since it is a long-term support release.
Now that 5.12 is behind us, I’ve had the time to revamp the CryFS backend to use the latest features that Sebastian implemented in cryfs 0.9.9.
-
Mesa 18.0.1, GLVND 1.0 & KF5 5.45 / GNOME 3.28.1 Land In OpenSUSE Tumbleweed
While openSUSE Leap 15 is coming next month that hasn't slowed down openSUSE developers from continuing to update the rolling-release openSUSE Tumbleweed platform.
-
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Finally Released: Upgrade/Download To Get New Features
-
How to install Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver
-
Anandtech and HPET issues
-
Episode 7: The Exact Opposite of a Job Creator
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 475 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat Leftovers
Devices: Nintendo Switch, Kontron, LineageOS 'on' Android
OSS Leftovers: Using Open Source to Drive Automation, Arcan and OpenBSD, RISC-V
R and Mozilla Development
Recent comments
2 hours 47 sec ago
2 hours 8 min ago
13 hours 41 min ago
14 hours 34 min ago
14 hours 57 min ago
2 days 14 hours ago
2 days 16 hours ago
2 days 16 hours ago
2 days 16 hours ago
2 days 17 hours ago