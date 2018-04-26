Games: Unigine, ARMA, DASH, GOG, Chronicon, SMACH OS
-
Unigine 2.7 Continues With Graphics Improvements, Updated Editor & SDK Updates
The visually stunning and technically advanced Unigine 2 engine that is well supported on Linux is out with a new release, Unigine 2.7. Unigine 2.7 rolls out with updated SDK offerings of Unigine 2 Entertainment, Unigine 2 Engineering, and Unigine 2 Sim depending upon your commercial needs.
While Unigine 2 still isn't used by many games out there, it appears their simulation/professional offerings remain of relevance to many organizations and they continue doing a dandy job at supporting Linux. At the very least, their engine remains very stunning and a beauty to look at the rendered screenshots.
-
Something for the weekend: Play ARMA 3 & Day of Infamy for free, many games on sale
If you thought you were going to be bored this weekend, think again. ARMA 3 and Day of Infamy are both having a free weekend so you can try before you buy and many games are on sale.
To pre-empt questions about ARMA 3: It doesn't advertise it, but it has an "experimental" Linux version on Steam ported by Virtual Programming and it's not bad. Just download, install, play.
Both games are on sale as well, so if you decide you like either of them, you can pick them up cheap!
-
Urban Pirate developer's next game DASH will support Linux
Baby Duka, the developer and artist behind anarchist survival sim Urban Pirate [itch.io, Steam], streams himself developing his next title, a make-and-share-your-own-levels platformer DASH (indiedb.com), every Wednesday (8pm GMT) and Saturday (6pm GMT) (twitch.tv/BabyDuka). I liked Urban Pirate a lot with it's distinctive art style and gameplay, and during one stream I stopped by and asked whether DASH also would support Linux, which he confirmed it would.
-
We’ve teamed up with GOG for the Ubuntu 18.04 release, we have some keys to give away
Ubuntu 18.04 is now officially released, so to mark this occasion we’ve teamed up with DRM free game store GOG for a sale and to throw some free games your way.
-
2D action RPG Chronicon has just added official Linux support
Chronicon [Official Site], a pretty sweet looking 2D action RPG just had a major update which included an officially supported Linux version. Note: Copy personally purchased.
As promised by the developer last month, the latest big patch landed yesterday, the "Major Content Update #6" included: A Linux version, hardcore mode, an overhaul of ultimate skills, a quest tracker, quest log improvements, over 50 new sound effects and improved audio quality, improved performance and much more. You can see see the announcement about it here.
-
You can now pre-order the SMACH Z gaming handheld
Remember the SMACH Z? [Official Site] The portable Ryzen-powered gaming handheld that comes with either their Linux-based SMACH OS or Windows 10, well it's now up for pre-order. Selecting a SMACH Z unit with Windows 10 does add around £80.10 to the cost, so it will be interesting to see how many opt for the Linux unit.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 604 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Openwashing: Microsoft, Google and Apple; Surveillance Also
Ubuntu Leftovers
Google Just Forked a Popular GTK Theme
Rumour is that desktop Linux apps are coming to Chromebooks, and when they do they may look rather familiar. Like, Adapta GTK theme familiar. Reports earlier in the year revealed plans Google has to add Linux virtual machine support in Chrome OS via LXD containers. We speculated at the time that the move could allow end-users to run desktop Linux apps on Chromebooks without resorting to existing Crouton-based hybrid-OS solutions.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
3 hours 28 min ago
6 hours 11 min ago
12 hours 59 min ago
13 hours 7 min ago
1 day 40 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
3 days 1 hour ago
3 days 3 hours ago
3 days 3 hours ago