Raspberry Pi-alike NanoPi K1 Plus: For $35 you get 2xRAM, 4K video, Gigabit Ethernet
FriendlyElec has released a $35 rival to the Raspberry Pi 3 B+, outdoing the better-known board with 2GB of memory, Gigabit Ethernet, and a more powerful GPU.
The NanoPi K1 Plus follows FriendlyElec's Nano Pi K2, released last year with similar dimensions to the Raspberry Pi 3 for $40.
The NanoPi K1 Plus shares similar specs to the Nano Pi K2 and maintains the Raspberry Pi's form factor, but offers double the RAM, Gigabit Ethernet, and 4K video playback.
The device also has the same 40-pin GPIO pin-header as the Raspberry Pi 3, so it should work with Raspberry Pi accessories and housings.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 598 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Openwashing: Microsoft, Google and Apple; Surveillance Also
Ubuntu Leftovers
Google Just Forked a Popular GTK Theme
Rumour is that desktop Linux apps are coming to Chromebooks, and when they do they may look rather familiar. Like, Adapta GTK theme familiar. Reports earlier in the year revealed plans Google has to add Linux virtual machine support in Chrome OS via LXD containers. We speculated at the time that the move could allow end-users to run desktop Linux apps on Chromebooks without resorting to existing Crouton-based hybrid-OS solutions.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
3 hours 28 min ago
6 hours 11 min ago
12 hours 59 min ago
13 hours 7 min ago
1 day 40 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
3 days 1 hour ago
3 days 3 hours ago
3 days 3 hours ago