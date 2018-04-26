Language Selection

Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

Friday 27th of April 2018
Red Hat
  • Inside a Red Hat Open Innovation Labs Residency (Part 3)

    This article is the final in a series taking readers on a journey to peek inside life in a Red Hat Open Innovation Labs residency.

    This is the top-tier experience for any customer*, exposing them to open collaboration, open technologies, and fast agile application delivery methods.

  • BPM, mobile, IoT driving investment in field ops, Red Hat and Vanson Bourne

    To better understand how these technologies are being applied and the impact they are having in the enterprise, Red Hat commissioned research firm Vanson Bourne to survey 300 IT decision makers from organisations in the US, Europe and Asia that employ a significant field workforce. The survey examined investment trends, current and future adoption patterns, use cases and implementation challenges.

  • Executive interview: Werner Knoblich, Red Hat

    Red Hat is 25 years old. We speak to its European chief about how open source, containers and hybrid cloud computing represent the foundation for IT

  • Highlights from the OpenStack Rocky Project Teams Gathering (PTG) in Dublin

    Last month in Dublin, OpenStack engineers gathered from dozens of countries and companies to discuss the next release of OpenStack. This is always my favorite OpenStack event, because I get to do interviews with the various teams, to talk about what they did in the just-released version (Queens, in this case) and what they have planned for the next one (Rocky).

  • Form 10-K RED HAT INC For: Feb 28
  • The Raspberry Pi 3 B+ in Fedora

    So I’m sure none of you are surprised to hear that I’ve been asked a bunch about support for the Raspberry Pi 3 B+ in Fedora. Well the good news is that it’ll be supported in Fedora 28. Most of the bits were there for the official Fedora 28 beta, it just needed a minor work around, but nightly images since Beta have had all the bits integrated so the upcoming Fedora 28 GA release will support the Raspberry Pi 3 B+ to the same levels as the original 3 B on both ARMv7 and aarch64. The Fedora Raspberry Pi FAQ has now been updated with all the details of both the RPi3+ and Fedora 28.

  • Commitment to community: Fedora CommOps FAD 2018

    The Fedora Community Operations (CommOps) team held a team sprint, or Fedora Activity Day, from January 29-31, 2018. CommOps provides tools, resources, and utilities for different sub-projects of Fedora to improve effective communication. The FAD was an opportunity for us to further our mission by focusing on two primary goals and two secondary goals for 2018.

  • PHP version 5.6.36, 7.0.30, 7.1.17 and 7.2.5
Openwashing: Microsoft, Google and Apple; Surveillance Also

  • New Microsoft open source 3D printing tech creates multi-device workspaces [Ed: Gross case of Microsoft openwashing. Microsoft likes using words like "open" or terms like "open source" without actually releasing any source code or just releasing portions to create dependence on proprietary spyware.]
  • Swift for TensorFlow becomes open source [Ed: Coming to depend on Google and Apple because they tell us "open!"]
    Google has announced that Swift for TensorFlow is now officially an open source project on GitHub. Swift for TensorFlow was initially announced and demoed last month at the TensorFlow Developer Summit. “Our approach is a new and different way to use TensorFlow, opening new design opportunities and new avenues for solving existing problems. Though the project is in early development, we’ve decided to open-source it and move our design discussions to a public mailing list so anyone interested in the project can get involved,” the TensorFlow team wrote According to the company, Swift for TensorFlow combines the performance of graphs and the flexibility of eager execution. Eager executions allows operations to be executed immediately when they are called from Python. It also has a strong focus on improving usability at every level of the programming stack.
  • Here’s the ‘open-source’ genealogy DNA website that helped crack the Golden State Killer case [Ed: surveillance as "open"]
    The bulk of the DNA grunt work investigators used to help capture the suspected Golden State Killer, the notorious rapist and killer who eluded law enforcement for four decades, came on a no-frills, “open-source” genealogy website that allows users to share their genetic profiles for free.

Ubuntu Leftovers

  • 11 Things To Do After Installing Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
    Our savvy selection of tips, tricks and ‘things to do’ help make Ubuntu 18.04 easier and more pleasant to use. The aim? To give you the best possible experience. From common-sense suggestions and nifty tweaks to helpful advice and pertinent pointers, our list doesn’t care if you’re a bash-hardened stalwart or a fresh-faced newbie. There’s something for everyone.
  • Ubuntu 18.04 Flavours Released, Available to Download
    Strutting their stuff alongside the main Ubuntu 18.04 release are new stable versions of Ubuntu’s community flavours. Long-term support (LTS) releases of Xubuntu, Kubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie and the (always magnificent) Ubuntu MATE are available to download. In this post we’ll take a look at the key new features in each of these flavours, how long they’re supported for, and who might want to try them.
  • The controversial Ubuntu 18.04 LTS is now available to download
    Canonical has released its latest Long Term Support (LTS) version of its popular Ubuntu Linux distribution, and it continues Canoncial’s habit of giving releases an alliterative animal-based name, with the distro also known as Bionic Beaver. Ubuntu 18.04 LTS comes with plenty of new features, while building upon the changes that we brought in last year’s Ubuntu 17.10, and this means that Canonical’s own Unity desktop environment is no longer used, in favour of GNOME.
  • Ubuntu Releases Security, Multi-cloud, Container and AI OS
    According to a recent release, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, the newest version of the Linux distribution for workstations, cloud and IoT, is now available.
  • Ubuntu 18.04 LTS is now available for download
    Canonical today released the latest Long Term Support (LTS) version of Ubuntu, its widely used Linux distro. Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, also known as Bionic Beaver, arrives to solidify some major changes made with the release of Ubuntu 17.10, including the use of the GNOME desktop environment instead of the defunct Unity desktop used until the previous LTS version of the OS, Ubuntu 16.04.
  • This is Ubuntu 18.04 Running on the Nintendo Switch
    Dream of using Linux on the Nintendo Switch? Dream no more as hardware hackers 'fail0verflow' have disclosed a Nintendo Switch exploit that lets you boot distros like Ubuntu.
  • Ubuntu Release Focused on Multi-Cloud Environments, Artificial Intelligence
    Canonical Ltd., creator of the Ubuntu version of the open-source Linux operating system, said its latest release is geared toward multi-cloud environments and provides greater support for enterprise machine learning initiatives. Calling multi-cloud operations “the new normal,” Canonical founder Mark Shuttleworth said the update, scheduled for release Thursday, has been optimized for performance across major public cloud providers. “There has been a tremendous surge in interest in artificial intelligence and machine learning,” Mr. Shuttleworth said. The Ubuntu upgrades allow developers to work with multiple machine learning frameworks both on-premise and in the cloud, as well as on devices at the edge of networks, he said.

Google Just Forked a Popular GTK Theme

Rumour is that desktop Linux apps are coming to Chromebooks, and when they do they may look rather familiar. Like, Adapta GTK theme familiar. Reports earlier in the year revealed plans Google has to add Linux virtual machine support in Chrome OS via LXD containers. We speculated at the time that the move could allow end-users to run desktop Linux apps on Chromebooks without resorting to existing Crouton-based hybrid-OS solutions. Read more

Android Leftovers

