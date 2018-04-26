Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
-
Inside a Red Hat Open Innovation Labs Residency (Part 3)
This article is the final in a series taking readers on a journey to peek inside life in a Red Hat Open Innovation Labs residency.
This is the top-tier experience for any customer*, exposing them to open collaboration, open technologies, and fast agile application delivery methods.
-
BPM, mobile, IoT driving investment in field ops, Red Hat and Vanson Bourne
To better understand how these technologies are being applied and the impact they are having in the enterprise, Red Hat commissioned research firm Vanson Bourne to survey 300 IT decision makers from organisations in the US, Europe and Asia that employ a significant field workforce. The survey examined investment trends, current and future adoption patterns, use cases and implementation challenges.
-
Executive interview: Werner Knoblich, Red Hat
Red Hat is 25 years old. We speak to its European chief about how open source, containers and hybrid cloud computing represent the foundation for IT
-
Highlights from the OpenStack Rocky Project Teams Gathering (PTG) in Dublin
Last month in Dublin, OpenStack engineers gathered from dozens of countries and companies to discuss the next release of OpenStack. This is always my favorite OpenStack event, because I get to do interviews with the various teams, to talk about what they did in the just-released version (Queens, in this case) and what they have planned for the next one (Rocky).
-
Form 10-K RED HAT INC For: Feb 28
-
The Raspberry Pi 3 B+ in Fedora
So I’m sure none of you are surprised to hear that I’ve been asked a bunch about support for the Raspberry Pi 3 B+ in Fedora. Well the good news is that it’ll be supported in Fedora 28. Most of the bits were there for the official Fedora 28 beta, it just needed a minor work around, but nightly images since Beta have had all the bits integrated so the upcoming Fedora 28 GA release will support the Raspberry Pi 3 B+ to the same levels as the original 3 B on both ARMv7 and aarch64. The Fedora Raspberry Pi FAQ has now been updated with all the details of both the RPi3+ and Fedora 28.
-
Commitment to community: Fedora CommOps FAD 2018
The Fedora Community Operations (CommOps) team held a team sprint, or Fedora Activity Day, from January 29-31, 2018. CommOps provides tools, resources, and utilities for different sub-projects of Fedora to improve effective communication. The FAD was an opportunity for us to further our mission by focusing on two primary goals and two secondary goals for 2018.
-
PHP version 5.6.36, 7.0.30, 7.1.17 and 7.2.5
-
Openwashing: Microsoft, Google and Apple; Surveillance Also
Ubuntu Leftovers
Google Just Forked a Popular GTK Theme
Rumour is that desktop Linux apps are coming to Chromebooks, and when they do they may look rather familiar. Like, Adapta GTK theme familiar. Reports earlier in the year revealed plans Google has to add Linux virtual machine support in Chrome OS via LXD containers. We speculated at the time that the move could allow end-users to run desktop Linux apps on Chromebooks without resorting to existing Crouton-based hybrid-OS solutions.
Android Leftovers
