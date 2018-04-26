Google Just Forked a Popular GTK Theme
Rumour is that desktop Linux apps are coming to Chromebooks, and when they do they may look rather familiar.
Like, Adapta GTK theme familiar.
Reports earlier in the year revealed plans Google has to add Linux virtual machine support in Chrome OS via LXD containers.
We speculated at the time that the move could allow end-users to run desktop Linux apps on Chromebooks without resorting to existing Crouton-based hybrid-OS solutions.
