Ubuntu Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 27th of April 2018 06:16:02 PM
Ubuntu
  • 11 Things To Do After Installing Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

    Our savvy selection of tips, tricks and ‘things to do’ help make Ubuntu 18.04 easier and more pleasant to use. The aim? To give you the best possible experience.

    From common-sense suggestions and nifty tweaks to helpful advice and pertinent pointers, our list doesn’t care if you’re a bash-hardened stalwart or a fresh-faced newbie. There’s something for everyone.

  • Ubuntu 18.04 Flavours Released, Available to Download

    Strutting their stuff alongside the main Ubuntu 18.04 release are new stable versions of Ubuntu’s community flavours.

    Long-term support (LTS) releases of Xubuntu, Kubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie and the (always magnificent) Ubuntu MATE are available to download.

    In this post we’ll take a look at the key new features in each of these flavours, how long they’re supported for, and who might want to try them.

  • The controversial Ubuntu 18.04 LTS is now available to download

    Canonical has released its latest Long Term Support (LTS) version of its popular Ubuntu Linux distribution, and it continues Canoncial’s habit of giving releases an alliterative animal-based name, with the distro also known as Bionic Beaver.

    Ubuntu 18.04 LTS comes with plenty of new features, while building upon the changes that we brought in last year’s Ubuntu 17.10, and this means that Canonical’s own Unity desktop environment is no longer used, in favour of GNOME.

  • Ubuntu Releases Security, Multi-cloud, Container and AI OS

    According to a recent release, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, the newest version of the Linux distribution for workstations, cloud and IoT, is now available.

  • Ubuntu 18.04 LTS is now available for download

    Canonical today released the latest Long Term Support (LTS) version of Ubuntu, its widely used Linux distro. Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, also known as Bionic Beaver, arrives to solidify some major changes made with the release of Ubuntu 17.10, including the use of the GNOME desktop environment instead of the defunct Unity desktop used until the previous LTS version of the OS, Ubuntu 16.04.

  • This is Ubuntu 18.04 Running on the Nintendo Switch

    Dream of using Linux on the Nintendo Switch? Dream no more as hardware hackers 'fail0verflow' have disclosed a Nintendo Switch exploit that lets you boot distros like Ubuntu.

  • Ubuntu Release Focused on Multi-Cloud Environments, Artificial Intelligence

    Canonical Ltd., creator of the Ubuntu version of the open-source Linux operating system, said its latest release is geared toward multi-cloud environments and provides greater support for enterprise machine learning initiatives.

    Calling multi-cloud operations “the new normal,” Canonical founder Mark Shuttleworth said the update, scheduled for release Thursday, has been optimized for performance across major public cloud providers.

    “There has been a tremendous surge in interest in artificial intelligence and machine learning,” Mr. Shuttleworth said. The Ubuntu upgrades allow developers to work with multiple machine learning frameworks both on-premise and in the cloud, as well as on devices at the edge of networks, he said.

  • Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) now available

    Ubuntu 18.04 LTS "Bionic Beaver" is here and brings quite a few changes to the OS. Users upgrading from 16.04 LTS will notice quite a few aesthetic changes; 18.04 LTS brings the switch back to the GNOME desktop to the long-term support version of the most popular Linux distro. Some other tweaks under the hood bring support for modern hardware features as well.

  • Ubuntu 18.04 focuses on security and AI improvements

    Canonical has announced the release of its open-source Linux operating system, Ubuntu 18.04, which features security, multi-cloud, containers, and AI improvements.

  • Ubuntu Linux 18.04 Bionic Beaver is here -- download it now!

    Ubuntu is one of the most popular desktop Linux distributions -- if not the most popular. While it may not be everyone's favorite operating system, it is largely responsible for making Linux accessible for average consumers. It is fairly easy to install, simple to use, and has a convenient application center. Ultimately, it is a pleasure to use for both beginners and experts alike.

Openwashing: Microsoft, Google and Apple; Surveillance Also

  • New Microsoft open source 3D printing tech creates multi-device workspaces [Ed: Gross case of Microsoft openwashing. Microsoft likes using words like "open" or terms like "open source" without actually releasing any source code or just releasing portions to create dependence on proprietary spyware.]
  • Swift for TensorFlow becomes open source [Ed: Coming to depend on Google and Apple because they tell us "open!"]
    Google has announced that Swift for TensorFlow is now officially an open source project on GitHub. Swift for TensorFlow was initially announced and demoed last month at the TensorFlow Developer Summit. “Our approach is a new and different way to use TensorFlow, opening new design opportunities and new avenues for solving existing problems. Though the project is in early development, we’ve decided to open-source it and move our design discussions to a public mailing list so anyone interested in the project can get involved,” the TensorFlow team wrote According to the company, Swift for TensorFlow combines the performance of graphs and the flexibility of eager execution. Eager executions allows operations to be executed immediately when they are called from Python. It also has a strong focus on improving usability at every level of the programming stack.
  • Here’s the ‘open-source’ genealogy DNA website that helped crack the Golden State Killer case [Ed: surveillance as "open"]
    The bulk of the DNA grunt work investigators used to help capture the suspected Golden State Killer, the notorious rapist and killer who eluded law enforcement for four decades, came on a no-frills, “open-source” genealogy website that allows users to share their genetic profiles for free.

Google Just Forked a Popular GTK Theme

Rumour is that desktop Linux apps are coming to Chromebooks, and when they do they may look rather familiar. Like, Adapta GTK theme familiar. Reports earlier in the year revealed plans Google has to add Linux virtual machine support in Chrome OS via LXD containers. We speculated at the time that the move could allow end-users to run desktop Linux apps on Chromebooks without resorting to existing Crouton-based hybrid-OS solutions. Read more

Android Leftovers

