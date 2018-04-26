Openwashing: Microsoft, Google and Apple; Surveillance Also
New Microsoft open source 3D printing tech creates multi-device workspaces [Ed: Gross case of Microsoft openwashing. Microsoft likes using words like "open" or terms like "open source" without actually releasing any source code or just releasing portions to create dependence on proprietary spyware.]
Swift for TensorFlow becomes open source [Ed: Coming to depend on Google and Apple because they tell us "open!"]
Google has announced that Swift for TensorFlow is now officially an open source project on GitHub. Swift for TensorFlow was initially announced and demoed last month at the TensorFlow Developer Summit.
“Our approach is a new and different way to use TensorFlow, opening new design opportunities and new avenues for solving existing problems. Though the project is in early development, we’ve decided to open-source it and move our design discussions to a public mailing list so anyone interested in the project can get involved,” the TensorFlow team wrote
According to the company, Swift for TensorFlow combines the performance of graphs and the flexibility of eager execution. Eager executions allows operations to be executed immediately when they are called from Python. It also has a strong focus on improving usability at every level of the programming stack.
Here’s the ‘open-source’ genealogy DNA website that helped crack the Golden State Killer case [Ed: surveillance as "open"]
The bulk of the DNA grunt work investigators used to help capture the suspected Golden State Killer, the notorious rapist and killer who eluded law enforcement for four decades, came on a no-frills, “open-source” genealogy website that allows users to share their genetic profiles for free.
Google Just Forked a Popular GTK Theme
Rumour is that desktop Linux apps are coming to Chromebooks, and when they do they may look rather familiar. Like, Adapta GTK theme familiar. Reports earlier in the year revealed plans Google has to add Linux virtual machine support in Chrome OS via LXD containers. We speculated at the time that the move could allow end-users to run desktop Linux apps on Chromebooks without resorting to existing Crouton-based hybrid-OS solutions.
