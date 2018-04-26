Openwashing: Microsoft, Google and Apple; Surveillance Also New Microsoft open source 3D printing tech creates multi-device workspaces [Ed: Gross case of Microsoft openwashing. Microsoft likes using words like "open" or terms like "open source" without actually releasing any source code or just releasing portions to create dependence on proprietary spyware.]

Swift for TensorFlow becomes open source [Ed: Coming to depend on Google and Apple because they tell us "open!"] Google has announced that Swift for TensorFlow is now officially an open source project on GitHub. Swift for TensorFlow was initially announced and demoed last month at the TensorFlow Developer Summit. “Our approach is a new and different way to use TensorFlow, opening new design opportunities and new avenues for solving existing problems. Though the project is in early development, we’ve decided to open-source it and move our design discussions to a public mailing list so anyone interested in the project can get involved,” the TensorFlow team wrote According to the company, Swift for TensorFlow combines the performance of graphs and the flexibility of eager execution. Eager executions allows operations to be executed immediately when they are called from Python. It also has a strong focus on improving usability at every level of the programming stack.

Here’s the ‘open-source’ genealogy DNA website that helped crack the Golden State Killer case [Ed: surveillance as "open"] The bulk of the DNA grunt work investigators used to help capture the suspected Golden State Killer, the notorious rapist and killer who eluded law enforcement for four decades, came on a no-frills, “open-source” genealogy website that allows users to share their genetic profiles for free.

Ubuntu Leftovers 11 Things To Do After Installing Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Our savvy selection of tips, tricks and ‘things to do’ help make Ubuntu 18.04 easier and more pleasant to use. The aim? To give you the best possible experience. From common-sense suggestions and nifty tweaks to helpful advice and pertinent pointers, our list doesn’t care if you’re a bash-hardened stalwart or a fresh-faced newbie. There’s something for everyone.

Ubuntu 18.04 Flavours Released, Available to Download Strutting their stuff alongside the main Ubuntu 18.04 release are new stable versions of Ubuntu’s community flavours. Long-term support (LTS) releases of Xubuntu, Kubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie and the (always magnificent) Ubuntu MATE are available to download. In this post we’ll take a look at the key new features in each of these flavours, how long they’re supported for, and who might want to try them.

The controversial Ubuntu 18.04 LTS is now available to download Canonical has released its latest Long Term Support (LTS) version of its popular Ubuntu Linux distribution, and it continues Canoncial’s habit of giving releases an alliterative animal-based name, with the distro also known as Bionic Beaver. Ubuntu 18.04 LTS comes with plenty of new features, while building upon the changes that we brought in last year’s Ubuntu 17.10, and this means that Canonical’s own Unity desktop environment is no longer used, in favour of GNOME.

This is Ubuntu 18.04 Running on the Nintendo Switch Dream of using Linux on the Nintendo Switch? Dream no more as hardware hackers 'fail0verflow' have disclosed a Nintendo Switch exploit that lets you boot distros like Ubuntu.

Ubuntu Release Focused on Multi-Cloud Environments, Artificial Intelligence Canonical Ltd., creator of the Ubuntu version of the open-source Linux operating system, said its latest release is geared toward multi-cloud environments and provides greater support for enterprise machine learning initiatives. Calling multi-cloud operations “the new normal,” Canonical founder Mark Shuttleworth said the update, scheduled for release Thursday, has been optimized for performance across major public cloud providers. “There has been a tremendous surge in interest in artificial intelligence and machine learning,” Mr. Shuttleworth said. The Ubuntu upgrades allow developers to work with multiple machine learning frameworks both on-premise and in the cloud, as well as on devices at the edge of networks, he said.