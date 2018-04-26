Crostini for GNU/Linux Ubiquity
-
Linux Apps On Chromebooks
Don't you sometimes wish that you could throw the entire development stack out and start again. Yes we all do, but we all also know that if we did no-one would follow us. The reasons we use the technology we do has very little to do with good engineering and nothing at all to do with good design. We sort of struggle on from where we are to get a little further down the road. It isn't even that we know what our end point is, it is more that we inch along to a slightly better place. Viewed from 1000 feet our progress must look a lot like a random walk.
-
Chrome OS will support Linux apps — with a dash of Material Design
A commit to Chromium’s code has revealed more about Google’s plan to support Linux apps in Chrome OS with a dash of Material Design.
Google’s annual I/O developer conference is just around the corner, and we’re starting to see the usual early hints at what to expect. We’ve known about Project Crostini, the codename for the project to bring Linux apps to Chrome, for some time — but the UI elements have remained a mystery, until now.
The developers behind Crostini appear to have settled on the Material Design-inspired ‘Adapta’ theme for Linux. Google may choose to create its own bespoke theme which is even closer to Chrome OS, but for now, it seems this is what’s being used.
-
“Terminal” App Brings Crostini And Linux Apps One Step Closer To Chrome OS
Developers continue to bring together bits and pieces of the still mysterious Project Crostini and this week we see more detail of what the end-user could see whenever the new feature is made available. Yesterday, Robby shared a sneak-peek as some new UI elements that will bring a Material Design feel to the container tech as well as evidence that Crostini will have access to the Files App on Chromebooks.
-
Crostini Seemingly Gaining Direct File Access In Chrome OS
Google Chromebook owners who frequently have to work with Linux applications can attest that one of the biggest limitations of the Crostini Linux container is that it does not have direct access to the device’s file system, but it seems that this may be changing soon. The way things work now forces files generated in the Crostini container to stay there, and keeps users from using local files inside the container’s application. A workaround is available via SSH, but it can be cumbersome. A recent code commit in the Chromium repository points to Google using Crostini’s built-in SSH and a pre-built action library to create an easier solution, essentially giving Crostini file access privileges to and from the Chromebook.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 536 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Openwashing: Microsoft, Google and Apple; Surveillance Also
Ubuntu Leftovers
Google Just Forked a Popular GTK Theme
Rumour is that desktop Linux apps are coming to Chromebooks, and when they do they may look rather familiar. Like, Adapta GTK theme familiar. Reports earlier in the year revealed plans Google has to add Linux virtual machine support in Chrome OS via LXD containers. We speculated at the time that the move could allow end-users to run desktop Linux apps on Chromebooks without resorting to existing Crouton-based hybrid-OS solutions.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
3 hours 28 min ago
6 hours 11 min ago
12 hours 59 min ago
13 hours 7 min ago
1 day 40 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
3 days 1 hour ago
3 days 3 hours ago
3 days 3 hours ago