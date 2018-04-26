GIMP 2.10 Officially Released as the Biggest Release Ever, Here's What's New
The latest release, GIMP 2.10, is the biggest yet, bringing so many changes that it would be impossible for us to list them all here. Instead, we'll have a look at the most prominent ones, which include multi-threaded, high bit depth, and hardware accelerated pixel processing.
This is possible thanks to the GEGL porting of the image processing engine inside GIMP, which can now do a lot more than that. Also ported to GEGL (Generic Graphics Library) is the on-canvas preview for all filters that ship by default with GIMP 2.10.
Rumour is that desktop Linux apps are coming to Chromebooks, and when they do they may look rather familiar. Like, Adapta GTK theme familiar. Reports earlier in the year revealed plans Google has to add Linux virtual machine support in Chrome OS via LXD containers. We speculated at the time that the move could allow end-users to run desktop Linux apps on Chromebooks without resorting to existing Crouton-based hybrid-OS solutions.
