GIMP 2.10 Officially Released as the Biggest Release Ever, Here's What's New
The latest release, GIMP 2.10, is the biggest yet, bringing so many changes that it would be impossible for us to list them all here. Instead, we'll have a look at the most prominent ones, which include multi-threaded, high bit depth, and hardware accelerated pixel processing.
This is possible thanks to the GEGL porting of the image processing engine inside GIMP, which can now do a lot more than that. Also ported to GEGL (Generic Graphics Library) is the on-canvas preview for all filters that ship by default with GIMP 2.10.
Also: GIMP 2.10 Released With A Ton Of Improvements
Crostini for GNU/Linux Ubiquity
-
Don't you sometimes wish that you could throw the entire development stack out and start again. Yes we all do, but we all also know that if we did no-one would follow us. The reasons we use the technology we do has very little to do with good engineering and nothing at all to do with good design. We sort of struggle on from where we are to get a little further down the road. It isn't even that we know what our end point is, it is more that we inch along to a slightly better place. Viewed from 1000 feet our progress must look a lot like a random walk.
-
A commit to Chromium’s code has revealed more about Google’s plan to support Linux apps in Chrome OS with a dash of Material Design.
Google’s annual I/O developer conference is just around the corner, and we’re starting to see the usual early hints at what to expect. We’ve known about Project Crostini, the codename for the project to bring Linux apps to Chrome, for some time — but the UI elements have remained a mystery, until now.
The developers behind Crostini appear to have settled on the Material Design-inspired ‘Adapta’ theme for Linux. Google may choose to create its own bespoke theme which is even closer to Chrome OS, but for now, it seems this is what’s being used.
-
Developers continue to bring together bits and pieces of the still mysterious Project Crostini and this week we see more detail of what the end-user could see whenever the new feature is made available. Yesterday, Robby shared a sneak-peek as some new UI elements that will bring a Material Design feel to the container tech as well as evidence that Crostini will have access to the Files App on Chromebooks.
-
Google Chromebook owners who frequently have to work with Linux applications can attest that one of the biggest limitations of the Crostini Linux container is that it does not have direct access to the device’s file system, but it seems that this may be changing soon. The way things work now forces files generated in the Crostini container to stay there, and keeps users from using local files inside the container’s application. A workaround is available via SSH, but it can be cumbersome. A recent code commit in the Chromium repository points to Google using Crostini’s built-in SSH and a pre-built action library to create an easier solution, essentially giving Crostini file access privileges to and from the Chromebook.
Openwashing: Microsoft, Google and Apple; Surveillance Also
-
New Microsoft open source 3D printing tech creates multi-device workspaces [Ed: Gross case of Microsoft openwashing. Microsoft likes using words like "open" or terms like "open source" without actually releasing any source code or just releasing portions to create dependence on proprietary spyware.]
-
Google has announced that Swift for TensorFlow is now officially an open source project on GitHub. Swift for TensorFlow was initially announced and demoed last month at the TensorFlow Developer Summit.
“Our approach is a new and different way to use TensorFlow, opening new design opportunities and new avenues for solving existing problems. Though the project is in early development, we’ve decided to open-source it and move our design discussions to a public mailing list so anyone interested in the project can get involved,” the TensorFlow team wrote
According to the company, Swift for TensorFlow combines the performance of graphs and the flexibility of eager execution. Eager executions allows operations to be executed immediately when they are called from Python. It also has a strong focus on improving usability at every level of the programming stack.
-
The bulk of the DNA grunt work investigators used to help capture the suspected Golden State Killer, the notorious rapist and killer who eluded law enforcement for four decades, came on a no-frills, “open-source” genealogy website that allows users to share their genetic profiles for free.
Ubuntu Leftovers
-
Our savvy selection of tips, tricks and ‘things to do’ help make Ubuntu 18.04 easier and more pleasant to use. The aim? To give you the best possible experience.
From common-sense suggestions and nifty tweaks to helpful advice and pertinent pointers, our list doesn’t care if you’re a bash-hardened stalwart or a fresh-faced newbie. There’s something for everyone.
-
Strutting their stuff alongside the main Ubuntu 18.04 release are new stable versions of Ubuntu’s community flavours.
Long-term support (LTS) releases of Xubuntu, Kubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie and the (always magnificent) Ubuntu MATE are available to download.
In this post we’ll take a look at the key new features in each of these flavours, how long they’re supported for, and who might want to try them.
-
Canonical has released its latest Long Term Support (LTS) version of its popular Ubuntu Linux distribution, and it continues Canoncial’s habit of giving releases an alliterative animal-based name, with the distro also known as Bionic Beaver.
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS comes with plenty of new features, while building upon the changes that we brought in last year’s Ubuntu 17.10, and this means that Canonical’s own Unity desktop environment is no longer used, in favour of GNOME.
-
According to a recent release, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, the newest version of the Linux distribution for workstations, cloud and IoT, is now available.
-
Canonical today released the latest Long Term Support (LTS) version of Ubuntu, its widely used Linux distro. Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, also known as Bionic Beaver, arrives to solidify some major changes made with the release of Ubuntu 17.10, including the use of the GNOME desktop environment instead of the defunct Unity desktop used until the previous LTS version of the OS, Ubuntu 16.04.
-
Dream of using Linux on the Nintendo Switch? Dream no more as hardware hackers 'fail0verflow' have disclosed a Nintendo Switch exploit that lets you boot distros like Ubuntu.
-
Canonical Ltd., creator of the Ubuntu version of the open-source Linux operating system, said its latest release is geared toward multi-cloud environments and provides greater support for enterprise machine learning initiatives.
Calling multi-cloud operations “the new normal,” Canonical founder Mark Shuttleworth said the update, scheduled for release Thursday, has been optimized for performance across major public cloud providers.
“There has been a tremendous surge in interest in artificial intelligence and machine learning,” Mr. Shuttleworth said. The Ubuntu upgrades allow developers to work with multiple machine learning frameworks both on-premise and in the cloud, as well as on devices at the edge of networks, he said.
Recent comments
2 hours 22 min ago
8 hours 26 min ago
11 hours 8 min ago
17 hours 57 min ago
18 hours 5 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
3 days 6 hours ago
3 days 8 hours ago