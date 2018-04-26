Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Wine 3.7 Released

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 28th of April 2018 04:10:20 AM Filed under
Software
»

More in Tux Machines

Raspberry Pi Series Part 2: Laying Out The Basics II

In the last article, we covered the basics of Raspberry Pi. We talked about what Raspberry Pi is and how it can help make amazing projects. In this article, I'll talk about the parts of Raspberry Pi board. So let's get started! Read more

Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Available To Download

Ubuntu 18.04, the latest LTS release of Ubuntu has finally been released. After massive changes and moments of waiting it is clear that canonical had something exciting for Ubuntu users. Codenamed Bionic beaver, the ubuntu 18.04 is a hit with its new features optimized for artificial intelligence and machine learning cloud support, desktop features and server support. In this article, we are going to inform you everything you need to know about 18.04. Installation procedures, its advantages over previous versions as well as the surprises it brings to Unity users of Ubuntu 16.04. Read more

Today in Techrights

GIMP 2.10 Officially Released as the Biggest Release Ever, Here's What's New

The latest release, GIMP 2.10, is the biggest yet, bringing so many changes that it would be impossible for us to list them all here. Instead, we'll have a look at the most prominent ones, which include multi-threaded, high bit depth, and hardware accelerated pixel processing. This is possible thanks to the GEGL porting of the image processing engine inside GIMP, which can now do a lot more than that. Also ported to GEGL (Generic Graphics Library) is the on-canvas preview for all filters that ship by default with GIMP 2.10. Read more Also: GIMP 2.10 Released With A Ton Of Improvements

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6