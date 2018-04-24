Timeshift review - Let's do the time warp again
My testing with Timeshift was satisfactory. Yes, you can accomplish all of this with a few elegant one-lines in a terminal window or through a cron-ed script. But for those less savvy in the subject matter, the program offers a convenient way to create system snapshots. It would be nice if additional features were included, like simulated runs, encryption, and tighter integration with the system a-la Snapper.
For pure data backups, you would probably want to use something else, like Grsync or a similar frontend. Then, there's also system imaging, which is always a smart thing to do. In between, Timeshift fills the gap nicely. Overall, this is a good tool, and I believe with a little bit of extra work, it can be easily extended to cover additional features and capabilities. 9/10. Take care.
