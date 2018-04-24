Language Selection

OSS
  • Solo.io aims to fill the gaps of enterprise microservices with open source

    The trend toward microservices and serverless systems is quickly proving to be the next wave of digital transformation in the enterprise. As an increasing number of businesses identify the need for a greater focus on serverless systems, new organizations with a foundation in the virtual world are emerging, ready to take advantage of the potential for significant shifts in cloud computing.

    “Sometimes you slow down because of a big organization, and I feel that we can do things much faster outside. That’s why we started Solo,” said Idit Levine (pictured), founder and chief executive officer of Solo.io Inc. Levine spoke with Stu Miniman (@stu), host of theCUBE, SiliconANGLE Media’s mobile livestreaming studio, at the Cloud Foundry Summit in Boston, Massachusetts. (* Disclosure below.)

    An innovative technologist with a history at companies like Dell EMC, Levine is leveraging her experience and vision to work toward streamlining the stack and simplifying cloud technology in the enterprise with Solo.io.

  • Telefónica’s New Open Source Edge Project Cuts 5G Network Slices Into Strings

    Telefónica’s latest open source project, called OnLife Networks, tackles multi-access edge (MEC) computing and other 5G use cases not with network slicing, but with network “strings.”

    During a keynote at this week’s NFV and Zero Touch World Congress, Patrick Lopez, VP of networks innovation at Telefónica, discussed what the service provider is doing with open source. It’s heavily involved in several projects including Open Source MANO (OSM), the Open Networking Foundation (ONF), the Telecom Infra Project (TIP), KVM, DPDK, and the Central Office Re-architected as a Data Center (CORD). One of its newer efforts is OnLife.

  • Open source software reading list

    A colleague recently asked what books I'd recommend about open source software. I go back a ways with open source software. I first contributed to Free software and open source software in 1993, before the term "open source software" was widely adopted.

    So my list of book recommendations has some older titles on there. And that's good, because this list also provides a solid grounding for contributing to open source software.

  • Monero Fork XMV Changes Tact, Promises ‘Open Source’ and Key Reuse Safeguards

    The airdropped fork of Monero, MoneroV (XMV), recently delivered an announcement promising they would open source their code, and take the necessary safeguards to minimize their impact on one aspect of Monero’s fungibility, ring signatures, if users decide to claim XMV.

    BTCManager first reported on MoneroV in February 2018, with the fork looking like it could deal some minor damage to the privacy of the Monero (XMR) blockchain. Some Monero enthusiasts were banned from the MoneroV Reddit channel for raising awareness of the privacy implications for, chiefly, their own chain, as well as Monero’s. Following a second planned fork date anticipated May 2, 2018, at block 1,564,965 (the first date penned was March 15, 2018), the MoneroV team have changed tact.

  • Bounties Offered For Universal Open-Source Cryptocurrency Wallet By Blockstack and ShapeShift

    Anticipating the growth of both the number of available digital coins as well as users’ uptake, the exchange ShapeShift and VC fund Blockstack are jointly funding a project designed to create the pinnacle open source, universal wallet for cryptocurrencies, announced on April 25, 2018.

    The companies are offering $50,000 to the developer who produces the best solution, which is to have users enabled and secured facility that provides the best possible UX for digital coin enthusiasts within a single-source wallet facility regardless of which virtual currency they employ.

  • Nokia AirFrame edge computing meets open source

    Nokia revealed its building block for edge deployments and small data centers at the NFV World Congress yesterday. The Airframe Open Edge server is compact and uses open-source software to manage network functions.

    The server is designed to cut latency by bringing computing closer to the customer in an edge cloud.

    Henri Tervonen, Nokia CTO and head of its R&D foundation for mobile networks, spoke about winning on the edge at a conference devoted more to software when he slyly whipped out the new sleek server blade. The blade — either by itself or in multi-rack configuration — can be inside the datacenter or anywhere from a light pole to the factory floor, on the edge of the network.

  • Arcan Display Server Porting To OpenBSD For "Secure System Graphics"

    The Arcan Display Server that is the display stack built off (in part) a game engine and also developing the Durden desktop and most recently developing a "Safespaces" VR Linux desktop has also been working on porting the code from Linux to OpenBSD.

    With Arcan and OpenBSD, they are striving for "secure system graphics" given the security focus of the OpenBSD project. In a new post on the project's blog, they outlined some of the challenges in porting this large code-base to this security-minded BSD.

  • Free Software Directory meeting recap, April 2018

    Every week, free software activists from around the world come together in #fsf on irc.freenode.org to help improve the Free Software Directory. We had an exciting month working on the Directory with our wonderful stable of volunteers. These folks show up week in and week out to improve the Directory. It's also important to note the valiant efforts of those volunteers who can't make an appearance at the meeting proper, but still plug away at Directory entries during the week.

  • Germany, Israel, and the UK turn to open source, new driverless car tech, and more news

    It's no secret that governments around the globe are moving to open source, both to cut costs and to better protect their data. Recently, three national governments have made significant strides into the open world.

    First up, the German government announced it's shifting 300,000 employees to Nextcloud, the popular open source file storage and collaboration platform. The government chose Nextcloud because it was the best option to build a private cloud it can control, one that "would not allow access to data by any third party" and would comply with the GDPR.

    Next, Israel is starting down the path to making the code crafted by government departments open source. The code for the government's web portal gov.il will be the first to be released to the public, with other services being encouraged to follow suit. The Israeli government states, "the code was developed at public expense and should therefore be accessible to members of the public."

    Finally, the UK's Ministry of Justice has just released an open source data analysis platform. The platform, built on Amazon Web Services and Kubernetes, supports "secure environments running analytical software such as R Studio and Jupyter Lab." The tools built on the platform include a machine learning suite to analyze text and a statistical package.

  • An Open Source Sip-and-Puff Mouse for Affordable Accessibility

    At the core of any assistive technology is finding a way to do something with whatever abilities the user has available. This can be especially difficult in the case of quadriplegia sufferers, the loss of control of upper and lower limbs caused by spinal cord damage in the cervical region. Quadriplegics can gain some control of their world with a “Sip-and-puff” device, which give the user control via blowing or sucking on a mouthpiece.

    A sip-and-puff can make a world of difference to a quadriplegic, but they’re not exactly cheap. So to help out a friend, [Jfieldcap] designed and built an open source sip-and-puff mouse on the cheap. As is best for such devices, the design is simple and robust. The hollow 3D-printed mouthpiece acts as handle for a joystick module , and a length of tubing connects the mouthpiece to a pressure sensor. An Arduino lets the user move his head to position the cursor; hard sips and puffs are interpreted as left and right clicks, while soft mouth pressure is used for scrolling. In conjunction with some of the accessibility tools in modern OSes and personal assistant software like Siri or Cortana, the sip-and-puff opens up the online world, and for all of $50 in material.

Opposition: FOSS FUD, Microsoft Back Doors and Apple Failures

  • Sonatype Named IDC Innovator [Ed: Yet another one of these firms that attempt to profit from badmouthing FOSS security whilst ignoring back doors in proprietary software]
  • PyRo Mine Malware Uses NSA Tool to Collect Monero [Ed: No, it uses Windows and Microsoft back doors for the NSA.]
    Attackers are known to leverage any means available to go after cryptocurrencies, and Fortinet researchers reported this week that hackers are using a new crypto-mining malware they are calling PyRo Mine to quietly collect Monero. The Python-based malware uses an NSA exploit to spread to Windows machines while also disabling security software and allowing the exfiltration of unencrypted data. By also configuring the Windows Remote Management Service, the machine becomes vulnerable to future attacks. "Researchers have discovered malware authors using the ETERNALBLUE exploit in cryptocurrency mining malware, such as Adylkuzz, Smominru, and WannaMine. PyRo Mine uses the ETERNALROMANCE exploit," wrote Fortinet security researcher Jasper Manuel in his blog. The malicious URL with a downloadable zip file compiled with PyInstaller is dangerous because it packages Python programs into stand-alone executable so that the attacker does not need to install Python on the machine to execute the program.
  • My iPhone 8 Just Failed a Durability Test and All I Think Of Is Bendgate 2
    Apple gave up on aluminum for the new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X in favor of glass, a more exquisite material which not only makes the device look more premium, but also allows for other features like wireless charging. A side-effect of having a phone with a body made of glass is that it is incredibly slippery, so it’s extremely easy to drop it to the ground, which in the case of glass is obviously something you should avoid. Apple has paid particular attention to this thing and tried to make the glass as durable as possible, while also improving the metal frame that’s still being used on all three models to be as tough as possible. At first glance, all these efforts paid off. Torture tests performed by so many people after the launch of these models proved that all three iPhones are extremely durable and they can withstand shocks and hits that they wouldn’t normally be exposed to. Furthermore, what these tests have shown was that new-generation iPhones are no longer prone to bending, a problem that affected the iPhone 6 Plus and which Apple first addressed with the release of the 6s upgrade.
  • Apple discontinues its AirPort WiFi routers

Fedora: Fedora Atomic Workstation and New Third-Party Repositories

Ubuntu: 'Alternative Ubuntu Versions' and 'Canonical Taunt[ing] VMware'

  • Ubuntu 18.04 LTS flavors including Ubuntu Mate, Ubuntu Budgie, Kubuntu, Lubuntu, and Xubuntu
    This week Canonical released Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, and while the company is emphasizing cloud features and performance, there are plenty of updates for desktop users too. Ubuntu 18.04 LTS has a new Linux kernel, new power management features, an updated user interface (that’s now based on GNOME), and more.
  • Ubuntu’s 18.04 LTS ‘Bionic Beaver’ And All Of Its Flavors Have Been Released
    Right on schedule, the latest iteration of Ubuntu, 18.04 ‘Bionic Beaver’, released yesterday, and to say that it’s worth an upgrade is probably an understatement. 18.04 becomes Ubuntu’s newest LTS release, meaning that it will be fully supported until 2023. If you’re currently running the previous LTS, 16.04, you’ll be treated to a considerable update, but before you update anything, always make sure you have your important data backed up!
  • Alternative Ubuntu Versions Are Also Out This Week
    Linux users love choice, and one thing they love choosing between is desktop environments. And while it’s easy to switch to another desktop interface, it’s even easier to install a version of Ubuntu running the desktop environment that you want.
  • Canonical Taunts VMware, Launches Major Ubuntu Update
    Canonical released the first major update to its Ubuntu platform in two years, touting performance and cost superiority compared with VMware. Ubuntu is Canonical’s distribution system for Linux designed to run on computing devices, network servers, and in the cloud. It includes an OpenStack version and a newly launched Kubernetes option. It also is the basis for most public cloud instances, including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Oracle Cloud.

Software/KDE/GNOME: Atelier/AtCore, Pitivi, Unite Extension, and GNOME at FOSS North

  • Atelier/AtCore First Brainstorm
    I’m here today to invite you to participate in Atelier/AtCore first Brainstorm. But why are we going to do a brainstorm in the first place? Since July/2016 we’ve been working on AtCore, adding features and tools to help us on development. On 20th of January of 2018, we did our first tagging of the project and launched AtCore 1.0. Since then, more than 100 commits were already added to AtCore, including new features.
  • Dropping support for non-square pixels in Pitivi
    GStreamer Editing Services (GES), the library used by Pitivi for video processing, is very flexible and allows using videos of any video format in the same project. However, normally, in a “pro” setup, most video editing applications are very strict about the formats they accept as input, so Pitivi and GES were a bit unconventional with the “anything goes” approach.
  • Make Gnome Shell More Like Unity With Unite Extension
    Users coming to Ubuntu 18.04 from 16.04 with Unity might find it easier to switch (or at least feel more "at home") to Gnome Shell with the use of an extension called Unite.
  • GNOME at FOSS North
    FOSS North is a nordic free software conference happening annually in Gothenburg, Sweden. I have attended most of them since it started. It is no more than a ferry ride away from me and I also enjoy the conference size. Bastien and Kat coordinated that the event box was sent to my address in good time. Additionally, Nuritzi and Carlos sent additional GNOME stickers which I packed down along with some 20 pairs of GNOME Socks in various sizes.

