OSS Leftovers
Solo.io aims to fill the gaps of enterprise microservices with open source
The trend toward microservices and serverless systems is quickly proving to be the next wave of digital transformation in the enterprise. As an increasing number of businesses identify the need for a greater focus on serverless systems, new organizations with a foundation in the virtual world are emerging, ready to take advantage of the potential for significant shifts in cloud computing.
“Sometimes you slow down because of a big organization, and I feel that we can do things much faster outside. That’s why we started Solo,” said Idit Levine (pictured), founder and chief executive officer of Solo.io Inc. Levine spoke with Stu Miniman (@stu), host of theCUBE, SiliconANGLE Media’s mobile livestreaming studio, at the Cloud Foundry Summit in Boston, Massachusetts. (* Disclosure below.)
An innovative technologist with a history at companies like Dell EMC, Levine is leveraging her experience and vision to work toward streamlining the stack and simplifying cloud technology in the enterprise with Solo.io.
Telefónica’s New Open Source Edge Project Cuts 5G Network Slices Into Strings
Telefónica’s latest open source project, called OnLife Networks, tackles multi-access edge (MEC) computing and other 5G use cases not with network slicing, but with network “strings.”
During a keynote at this week’s NFV and Zero Touch World Congress, Patrick Lopez, VP of networks innovation at Telefónica, discussed what the service provider is doing with open source. It’s heavily involved in several projects including Open Source MANO (OSM), the Open Networking Foundation (ONF), the Telecom Infra Project (TIP), KVM, DPDK, and the Central Office Re-architected as a Data Center (CORD). One of its newer efforts is OnLife.
Open source software reading list
A colleague recently asked what books I'd recommend about open source software. I go back a ways with open source software. I first contributed to Free software and open source software in 1993, before the term "open source software" was widely adopted.
So my list of book recommendations has some older titles on there. And that's good, because this list also provides a solid grounding for contributing to open source software.
Monero Fork XMV Changes Tact, Promises ‘Open Source’ and Key Reuse Safeguards
The airdropped fork of Monero, MoneroV (XMV), recently delivered an announcement promising they would open source their code, and take the necessary safeguards to minimize their impact on one aspect of Monero’s fungibility, ring signatures, if users decide to claim XMV.
BTCManager first reported on MoneroV in February 2018, with the fork looking like it could deal some minor damage to the privacy of the Monero (XMR) blockchain. Some Monero enthusiasts were banned from the MoneroV Reddit channel for raising awareness of the privacy implications for, chiefly, their own chain, as well as Monero’s. Following a second planned fork date anticipated May 2, 2018, at block 1,564,965 (the first date penned was March 15, 2018), the MoneroV team have changed tact.
Bounties Offered For Universal Open-Source Cryptocurrency Wallet By Blockstack and ShapeShift
Anticipating the growth of both the number of available digital coins as well as users’ uptake, the exchange ShapeShift and VC fund Blockstack are jointly funding a project designed to create the pinnacle open source, universal wallet for cryptocurrencies, announced on April 25, 2018.
The companies are offering $50,000 to the developer who produces the best solution, which is to have users enabled and secured facility that provides the best possible UX for digital coin enthusiasts within a single-source wallet facility regardless of which virtual currency they employ.
Nokia AirFrame edge computing meets open source
Nokia revealed its building block for edge deployments and small data centers at the NFV World Congress yesterday. The Airframe Open Edge server is compact and uses open-source software to manage network functions.
The server is designed to cut latency by bringing computing closer to the customer in an edge cloud.
Henri Tervonen, Nokia CTO and head of its R&D foundation for mobile networks, spoke about winning on the edge at a conference devoted more to software when he slyly whipped out the new sleek server blade. The blade — either by itself or in multi-rack configuration — can be inside the datacenter or anywhere from a light pole to the factory floor, on the edge of the network.
Arcan Display Server Porting To OpenBSD For "Secure System Graphics"
The Arcan Display Server that is the display stack built off (in part) a game engine and also developing the Durden desktop and most recently developing a "Safespaces" VR Linux desktop has also been working on porting the code from Linux to OpenBSD.
With Arcan and OpenBSD, they are striving for "secure system graphics" given the security focus of the OpenBSD project. In a new post on the project's blog, they outlined some of the challenges in porting this large code-base to this security-minded BSD.
Free Software Directory meeting recap, April 2018
Every week, free software activists from around the world come together in #fsf on irc.freenode.org to help improve the Free Software Directory. We had an exciting month working on the Directory with our wonderful stable of volunteers. These folks show up week in and week out to improve the Directory. It's also important to note the valiant efforts of those volunteers who can't make an appearance at the meeting proper, but still plug away at Directory entries during the week.
Germany, Israel, and the UK turn to open source, new driverless car tech, and more news
It's no secret that governments around the globe are moving to open source, both to cut costs and to better protect their data. Recently, three national governments have made significant strides into the open world.
First up, the German government announced it's shifting 300,000 employees to Nextcloud, the popular open source file storage and collaboration platform. The government chose Nextcloud because it was the best option to build a private cloud it can control, one that "would not allow access to data by any third party" and would comply with the GDPR.
Next, Israel is starting down the path to making the code crafted by government departments open source. The code for the government's web portal gov.il will be the first to be released to the public, with other services being encouraged to follow suit. The Israeli government states, "the code was developed at public expense and should therefore be accessible to members of the public."
Finally, the UK's Ministry of Justice has just released an open source data analysis platform. The platform, built on Amazon Web Services and Kubernetes, supports "secure environments running analytical software such as R Studio and Jupyter Lab." The tools built on the platform include a machine learning suite to analyze text and a statistical package.
An Open Source Sip-and-Puff Mouse for Affordable Accessibility
At the core of any assistive technology is finding a way to do something with whatever abilities the user has available. This can be especially difficult in the case of quadriplegia sufferers, the loss of control of upper and lower limbs caused by spinal cord damage in the cervical region. Quadriplegics can gain some control of their world with a “Sip-and-puff” device, which give the user control via blowing or sucking on a mouthpiece.
A sip-and-puff can make a world of difference to a quadriplegic, but they’re not exactly cheap. So to help out a friend, [Jfieldcap] designed and built an open source sip-and-puff mouse on the cheap. As is best for such devices, the design is simple and robust. The hollow 3D-printed mouthpiece acts as handle for a joystick module , and a length of tubing connects the mouthpiece to a pressure sensor. An Arduino lets the user move his head to position the cursor; hard sips and puffs are interpreted as left and right clicks, while soft mouth pressure is used for scrolling. In conjunction with some of the accessibility tools in modern OSes and personal assistant software like Siri or Cortana, the sip-and-puff opens up the online world, and for all of $50 in material.
