Today in Techrights
- Patent Trolls Roundup: The Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), Microsoft Trolls, and the Eastern District of Texas
- Canada Has a Patent Trolls Problem and the Federal Government Intends to Start Tackling That
- New Zealand and India, Two Nations That Reject Software Patents, Are Still Besieged by Patent Law Firms
- Short: Quality, Quality, Quality, Quality. Just Keep Repeating This Lie and Hope It’ll Stick.
- British Technology News Sites Point Out the Absurdity of Ratifying UPC in the UK Amid Brexit
- The EPO Grants Software Patents Under the ‘CII’ Umbrella, Mass Litigation in Europe Already a Problem
- Short: EPO Brags About EPO-Bribed Media Covering EPO-Funded ‘Study’
- In Protest of IP Kat No Longer Covering EPO Abuses, Märpel Rises in “R.I.P. Kat”
- Short: EPO Says That Most (Over 50%) of Patent Applications at the EPO Are Software Patents
- Links 28/4/2018: Wine 3.7 Released, FigOS 2.8, GIMP 2.10
Ubuntu: Tips, Screenshots and Video Review
KDE's Kdenlive Sprint and GNOME's GUADEC Needs Talks
Games: Wine 3.7 and Games for GNU/Linux
Free Software Development and Howtos
