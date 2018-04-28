Pop OS 18.04 bursts onto the Linux scene
Carl Richell the CEO of System76, the Linux computer manufacturer backing the new Linux operating system, discusses Pop!_OS' first major release.
Before Pop!_OS all of our attention was focused on ensuring the computer hardware ran flawlessly with [Ubuntu] Linux. And when Unity [Ubuntu's desktop environment project] announced its end last year, it created a lot of unknowns amongst the team. But what started as an unknown quickly became an opportunity.
For 11 years, we were outsourcing one of System76’s most important customer interactions, the desktop experience. And during this tenure, we collected tons of data: a list of customer requests for an improved desktop interface. Pop OS 18.04 bursts onto the Linux scene
