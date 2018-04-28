Ubuntu Dominates Many Servers, Canonical May Pursue IPO
Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Advances Canonical's Cloud, Kubernetes Strategy
Canonical the lead commercial sponsor behind the Ubuntu Linux project, officially announced the launch of Ubuntu 18.04 on April 26.
The new release, dubbed the Bionic Beaver, is a Long Term Support (LTS) milestone and will be supported by Canonical for at least the next five years. The 18.04 LTS is the first LTS since the 16.04 LTS in April 2016. Enterprises and cloud providers alike rely on the LTS release as the stable base on which other services including OpenStack and Kubernetes are deployed.
"The majority of all public cloud workloads across Amazon, Google, Oracle and Microsoft are Ubuntu workloads," Mark Shuttleworth, CEO of Canonical and founder of Ubuntu Linux said during a press launch event.
Canonical on Ubuntu 'Bionic Beaver' 18.04 LTS and its controversial changes
The release of Ubuntu 'Bionic Beaver' 18.04 is important. Not only is it the LTS – with five years’ worth of support – that will see millions of users installing Ubuntu for the first time with GNOME firmly nestled in the desktop environment slot, but it could be the release that sees Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, through IPO. We spoke to Will Cooke, Canonical's desktop director and David Bitton, engineering manager of Ubuntu Server, about the overall goals for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and future plans.
