Graphics: RadeonSI, Nouveau, Mesa 18.1 RC2
RadeonSI Ups Its Compiler Threads To Let Shader-DB Run Faster On Modern Systems
The RadeonSI compiler queue can now run across more CPU cores/threads of modern systems though it appears this will primarily just benefit those running the shader-db shader test cases.
Marek Olšák of AMD has increased the number of compiler threads depending upon the CPU. The compiler queue in the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver was previously limited to three threads, which is a bottleneck for shader-db when running on modern systems commonly featuring eight or now sixteen threads.
Red Hat Developers Continue Working On OpenCL/Compute For Nouveau
Karol Herbst and others at Red Hat continue working on improving the open-source GPU compute for Linux, particularly for the Nouveau open-source reverse-engineered NVIDIA driver.
Longtime Nouveau developer Karol Herbst who joined Red Hat towards the end of 2017 has been working on compute support for Nouveau since joining the company. He's been added NIR support to Nouveau in order to get SPIR-V support working for OpenCL though also helps along Vulkan enablement for this open-source driver.
mesa 18.0.2
Mesa 18.0.2 is now available.
In this release we have:
A couple of fixes for Meson that solves some problems regarding
building tests and installation.
A couple of fixes in state tracker / DRI that was causing crashes
in QtCreator and Firefox, among other problems.
A couple of fixes for GFX9, that solves a hang in the driver, and
a problem with buffer views.
SVGA gets also a patch to fix incorrect advertizing of
EGL_KHR_gl_colorspace extension.
Etnaviv gets a fix for swizzled texture formats.
Intel drivers get also several patches.
RADV gets a patch to solve a problem of lot of games complaining
about not having enough memory.
Mesa 18.1-RC2 & Mesa 18.0.2 Released
Mesa 18.0.2 is now the latest stable release for Mesa3D while those wishing to ride the bleeding-edge version for these OpenGL/Vulkan drivers can try Mesa 18.1-RC2.
