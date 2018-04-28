Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Graphics: RadeonSI, Nouveau, Mesa 18.1 RC2

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 28th of April 2018 05:52:36 PM Filed under
Graphics/Benchmarks
  • RadeonSI Ups Its Compiler Threads To Let Shader-DB Run Faster On Modern Systems

    The RadeonSI compiler queue can now run across more CPU cores/threads of modern systems though it appears this will primarily just benefit those running the shader-db shader test cases.

    Marek Olšák of AMD has increased the number of compiler threads depending upon the CPU. The compiler queue in the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver was previously limited to three threads, which is a bottleneck for shader-db when running on modern systems commonly featuring eight or now sixteen threads.

  • Red Hat Developers Continue Working On OpenCL/Compute For Nouveau

    Karol Herbst and others at Red Hat continue working on improving the open-source GPU compute for Linux, particularly for the Nouveau open-source reverse-engineered NVIDIA driver.

    Longtime Nouveau developer Karol Herbst who joined Red Hat towards the end of 2017 has been working on compute support for Nouveau since joining the company. He's been added NIR support to Nouveau in order to get SPIR-V support working for OpenCL though also helps along Vulkan enablement for this open-source driver.

  • mesa 18.0.2

    Mesa 18.0.2 is now available.

    In this release we have:

    A couple of fixes for Meson that solves some problems regarding
    building tests and installation.

    A couple of fixes in state tracker / DRI that was causing crashes
    in QtCreator and Firefox, among other problems.

    A couple of fixes for GFX9, that solves a hang in the driver, and
    a problem with buffer views.

    SVGA gets also a patch to fix incorrect advertizing of
    EGL_KHR_gl_colorspace extension.

    Etnaviv gets a fix for swizzled texture formats.

    Intel drivers get also several patches.

    RADV gets a patch to solve a problem of lot of games complaining
    about not having enough memory.

  • Mesa 18.1-RC2 & Mesa 18.0.2 Released

    Mesa 18.0.2 is now the latest stable release for Mesa3D while those wishing to ride the bleeding-edge version for these OpenGL/Vulkan drivers can try Mesa 18.1-RC2.

»

More in Tux Machines

Ubuntu: Tips, Screenshots and Video Review

  • 26 Things To Do After Installing Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux
    The new stable LTS version of Ubuntu, Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver, will be released on 26th of April 2018. Some of the new features of Ubuntu 18.04 include: new default desktop GNOME 3.28, better boot speed, new "minimal installation" option, new default applications, Linux Kernel 4.15 and others. This guide will list for you some selected things to do after installing Ubuntu 18.04. Some of the recommendations might not be suitable for everybody, hence use it as a guide only and decide what suits you best according to your user needs.
  • Ubuntu 18.04 Screenshots Tour - See What's New
    Canonical has officially announced the release of Ubuntu 18.04, codenamed Bionic Beaver. This is a LTS (Long-Term Support) release that will be supported for 5 years, until April 2023. Ubuntu 18.04 is the first LTS release to use Gnome Shell instead of Unity by default, so if you're coming from Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, you'll find a lot of changes. This article presents the most important changes in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) since the previous version, 17.10 (Artful Aardvark), as well as since the previous LTS release, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus).
  • Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Review

KDE's Kdenlive Sprint and GNOME's GUADEC Needs Talks

  • Kdenlive sprint news #1
    Part of the Kdenlive team is currently meeting in Paris at the La cité des sciences e de l’industrie to improve the project. We’ve tackled several goals, starting with being together. The magic of this kind of project leads to situations where we work together without meeting each other. Thus, we were able to live, share and especially spend good times to work together in a good mood. It was also useful for making important decisions after rich and lively discussions, exchanging varied points of view related to our respective experiences. Expect big changes very soon. Do you want to know more? Come join us at our new Telegram group!
  • Submit your talk for GUADEC!
    GUADEC 2018 is taking place in Almerîa, Spain this year and now is the time to submit your proposals! The submission deadline for talk submissions is tomorrow, on the 29th April.

Games: Wine 3.7 and Games for GNU/Linux

Free Software Development and Howtos

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6