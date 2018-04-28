Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: Wine 3.7 and Games for GNU/Linux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 28th of April 2018 05:56:51 PM Filed under
Gaming
»

More in Tux Machines

Ubuntu: Tips, Screenshots and Video Review

  • 26 Things To Do After Installing Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux
    The new stable LTS version of Ubuntu, Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver, will be released on 26th of April 2018. Some of the new features of Ubuntu 18.04 include: new default desktop GNOME 3.28, better boot speed, new "minimal installation" option, new default applications, Linux Kernel 4.15 and others. This guide will list for you some selected things to do after installing Ubuntu 18.04. Some of the recommendations might not be suitable for everybody, hence use it as a guide only and decide what suits you best according to your user needs.
  • Ubuntu 18.04 Screenshots Tour - See What's New
    Canonical has officially announced the release of Ubuntu 18.04, codenamed Bionic Beaver. This is a LTS (Long-Term Support) release that will be supported for 5 years, until April 2023. Ubuntu 18.04 is the first LTS release to use Gnome Shell instead of Unity by default, so if you're coming from Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, you'll find a lot of changes. This article presents the most important changes in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) since the previous version, 17.10 (Artful Aardvark), as well as since the previous LTS release, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus).
  • Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Review

KDE's Kdenlive Sprint and GNOME's GUADEC Needs Talks

  • Kdenlive sprint news #1
    Part of the Kdenlive team is currently meeting in Paris at the La cité des sciences e de l’industrie to improve the project. We’ve tackled several goals, starting with being together. The magic of this kind of project leads to situations where we work together without meeting each other. Thus, we were able to live, share and especially spend good times to work together in a good mood. It was also useful for making important decisions after rich and lively discussions, exchanging varied points of view related to our respective experiences. Expect big changes very soon. Do you want to know more? Come join us at our new Telegram group!
  • Submit your talk for GUADEC!
    GUADEC 2018 is taking place in Almerîa, Spain this year and now is the time to submit your proposals! The submission deadline for talk submissions is tomorrow, on the 29th April.

Games: Wine 3.7 and Games for GNU/Linux

Free Software Development and Howtos

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6