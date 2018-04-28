Games: Wine 3.7 and Games for GNU/Linux
Wine 3.7 is now available with improved viewport support in Direct 3D.
The Wine team has put out another regular build, with Wine 3.7 being released to the masses yesterday.
Pirate action RPG 'Tempest' has a new Linux beta
I honestly thought the developer had forgotten about this, but apparently not. Pirate action RPG Tempest [Steam] has a fresh Linux beta.
Currently though, they've messed it up a bit as it seems you can't actually download it. I've sent them a message through multiple channels about fixing it. Hopefully they will do so soon! You can find the new announcement on Steam here.
'90s internet simulator 'Hypnospace Outlaw' will see you hunt down wrongdoers
Traditional RTS 'Zero-K' released on Steam, without a Linux build due to an issue on SteamOS
Sad to see this, another developer hitting SteamOS-specific issues where Valve didn't approve the Linux build. This time it's the free RTS Zero-K.
GOG Weekend Sale Offers Up To 85% Off Linux-Compatible Titles
The sale is entitled “March of the Penguins”, in reference to Tux, the penguin mascot of the Linux brand of operating systems. GOG is celebrating implementing official Ubuntu 18.04 support, with over 90% of its Linux-compatible catalog now available for the latest version of the operating system. They anticipate an easy transition for the remaining 10%, too. If you’re using an alternate Linux distro, take note: Ubuntu compatibility also means compatibility with any Ubuntu flavor or derivative. This includes Linux Mint, Xubuntu, elementaryOS, and others.
