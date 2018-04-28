Ubuntu: Tips, Screenshots and Video Review
-
26 Things To Do After Installing Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux
The new stable LTS version of Ubuntu, Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver, will be released on 26th of April 2018. Some of the new features of Ubuntu 18.04 include: new default desktop GNOME 3.28, better boot speed, new "minimal installation" option, new default applications, Linux Kernel 4.15 and others.
This guide will list for you some selected things to do after installing Ubuntu 18.04.
Some of the recommendations might not be suitable for everybody, hence use it as a guide only and decide what suits you best according to your user needs.
-
Ubuntu 18.04 Screenshots Tour - See What's New
Canonical has officially announced the release of Ubuntu 18.04, codenamed Bionic Beaver. This is a LTS (Long-Term Support) release that will be supported for 5 years, until April 2023.
Ubuntu 18.04 is the first LTS release to use Gnome Shell instead of Unity by default, so if you're coming from Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, you'll find a lot of changes.
This article presents the most important changes in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) since the previous version, 17.10 (Artful Aardvark), as well as since the previous LTS release, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus).
-
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Review
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 524 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ubuntu: Tips, Screenshots and Video Review
KDE's Kdenlive Sprint and GNOME's GUADEC Needs Talks
Games: Wine 3.7 and Games for GNU/Linux
Free Software Development and Howtos
Recent comments
7 hours 38 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
2 days 34 min ago
2 days 57 min ago
4 days 56 min ago
4 days 2 hours ago