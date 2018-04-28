Overview on Android x86 Project & Call to Help
If you have ever used a smartphone then you probably know about the android OS, and that it is an operating system made mainly for smartphones and other small devices by Google.
Typically, Google releases the source code of all new android versions on its website. But those images are mainly meant to work on the ARM architecture (beside some other archs). Downloading them and trying to install them on your personal computer won’t simply work.
Android x86 is an open source project which aims to port the android system produced by Google into the x86 architecture. The project has been online for around 8 years porting various versions of android beside fixing bugs which arise from time to time. The code is released under Apache Public license 2.0 with some components being under GPL.
