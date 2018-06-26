AV Linux Audio/Video Creation OS Now Offers Better Support for AMD Radeon GPUs
The developers of the AV Linux free and open-source GNU/Linux operating system targeted at audio and video creation released a new version to celebrate his 50th anniversary and also add various improvements to the OS.
AV Linux 2018.6.25 is the latest version of the GNU/Linux distribution, shipping with various performance improvements for systems with recent AMD Radeon graphics cards and UEFI machines. UEFI support was introduced back in April 2018 with the AV Linux 2018.4.12 release, but it also brought slow booting, which were addressed in this release.
“I personally have no UEFI (or AMD) computers to test with and only could use VirtualBox for UEFI testing and thanks to bug reports from a few users and several fixes provided by our forum member ‘korakios’ I think many of the issues for actual hardware UEFI machines have now been addressed,” said the developer in the release notes.
