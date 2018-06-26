Security-Oriented Alpine Linux Can Now Be Installed on Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+
A new stable version of Natanael Copa’s security-oriented Alpine Linux operating system has been released with support for Raspberry Pi single-board computers and various updated components.
Alpine Linux 3.8 is out as the most advanced version of the GNU/Linux distribution, bringing, for the first time, an ARM64 (AArch64) image designed for deploying the operating system on Raspberry Pi devices. Best of all, users can now install Alpine Linux on the recently released Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ SBC, which features a Quad-core 1.4GHz 64-bit CPU, faster Ethernet, and dual-band Wi-Fi.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 621 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux app support is coming to at least 18 more Chromebooks
KDE Development and KDAB in European Events
Debian: Debian Perl Sprint 2018, Cryptsetup and More on Tails Release
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Recent comments
45 min 27 sec ago
2 hours 24 min ago
2 hours 33 min ago
2 hours 48 min ago
8 hours 37 min ago
20 hours 55 min ago
4 days 23 hours ago
6 days 14 hours ago
6 days 14 hours ago
1 week 3 days ago