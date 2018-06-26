Linux app support is coming to at least 18 more Chromebooks
Google announced Linux app support in Chrome OS back at I/O, but the Pixelbook was the only supported device at first. Devices from Samsung and Acer have gained support since then, but Google's latest code addition to Chrome OS points to a raft of Chromebooks getting Linux support very soon.
Chromium developers have just added support for Linux apps on all Apollo Lake-based Chromebooks. Intel's Apollo Lake processors include Celeron, Atom, and Pentium parts. According to XDA, there are at least 18 Chromebooks with these CPUs, most of which are focused on education. They include the Lenovo Thinkpad 11e, Acer Chromebook 11, Dell Chromebook 11, and more. They'll all have Linux app support when the updated Chrome OS rolls out.
Eighteen Chromebooks based on Intel Apollo Lake architecture, which includes many from brands such as Acer, Asus, Lenovo, and Dell, get Linux app support in one fell swoop.
In a change that landed Wednesday morning, the developers switched on Linux app support for all Apollo Lake Chromebooks under the baseboards Reef and Coral. See below for a list of Chromebooks under these baseboards.
On just about a daily basis, I check the Samsung Chromebook Pro to see if “Crostini” has finally been enabled to bring me the new evolution of Linux app support. Sadly, I have been disappointed at every attempt. For good reason, the Kaby Lake generation of processors from Intel has been at the center of the Crostini project if for no other reason than the Pixelbook.
Being that the Core chips of the Skylake flavor are probably the most available “power” Chromebooks at the moment, I was beginning to think developers were having an issue getting Crostini up and running. Whatever the reason, it looks like devices like the Samsung Pro, HP Chromebook 13 G1, Acer 14 for Work and others may soon see the addition of Linux apps in Chrome OS.
KDE Development and KDAB in European Events
The title seems to be a bit bragging but it’s actually the opposite, KDE is a team of volunteers that work for free on their spare time to create awesomeness, and there’s not a single person being paid by the KDE e.V to work on KDE. Of course there are companies that hire developers to work for kde related software, but those are third parties and unrelated to how KDE software is developed as a whole, for instance I work as a developer in a Fintech that has *nothing* to do related do KDE.
I also improved the text tool, which now supports the default activity font-family with bold, italic, adjustable font sizes and a variety of colors.
Thanks for joining us for this year’s edition of Meet Qt that took place in Paris on the 19th June.
The focus this year was medical and automotive and the event was again very successful despite the train strikes.
KDAB was sponsor of this annual C++ event run by the C++ Community for the C++ Community in Italy, which was founded some five years ago and is growing fast.
Debian: Debian Perl Sprint 2018, Cryptsetup and More on Tails Release
Three members of the Debian Perl team met in Hamburg between May 16 and May 20 2018 as part of the Mini-DebConf Hamburg to continue perl development work for Buster and to work on QA tasks across our 3500+ packages.
-
The Cryptsetup team – consisting of Guilhem and Jonas – met on June 15 to 17 in order to work on the Debian cryptsetup packages. We ended up working three days (and nights) on the packages, refactored the whole initramfs integration, the SysVinit init scripts and the package build process and discussed numerous potential improvements as well as new features. The whole sprint was great fun and we enjoyed a lot sitting next to each other, being able to discuss design questions and implementation details in person instead of using clunky internet communication means. Besides, we had very nice and interesting chats, contacted other Debian folks from the Frankfurt area and met with jfs on Friday evening.
Tails, the amnesic incognito live system, has released version 3.8. This new version fixes several security holes that affect Tails 3.7.1, so users are urged to update as soon as possible. New features include updated Enigmail 2.0.7 and a fix for importing OpenPGP keys from email attachments. See the release notes for more details and download links.
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Of late, nextCloud has been given the majority of the spotlight for on-premises cloud servers. However, I want to take a moment to walk you through the installation of the server that started it all. ownCloud is an equally capable cloud server that can meet and exceed your company needs. But installing this platform on the latest release of Ubuntu is a bit different than previous incarnations. So, let's see what happens when we undertake the process of installing the latest version of ownCloud onto the latest version of Ubuntu Server. The process isn't terribly challenging, at least not when you know what dependencies to install.
A "snap" application package is a self-contained piece of software, and although it originally was designed to be hosted on Ubuntu, the package will work across a range of other Linux distributions. This isn't your traditional APT or YUM manager hosting DEB and RPM (or other) package formats.
Again, the appeal to snap packages is that they are self-contained (that is, containerized). They are designed to auto-update and are safe to run. A snap package is bundled with its dependencies, which is what allows it to run on all other major Linux distribution without any modification. It also doesn't have any dependency to any package manager or application store. But, don't misunderstand this—a package manager or application store still can host one or more snap packages; however, the snap package is not dependent to that manager.
Snapcraft is the official tool for software developers to package their software programs in a Snap format.
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS has announced that it is is now certified on selected Intel NUC Mini PCs and boards. This partnership between Canonical and Intel is designed to "help guide device manufacturer’s and their developers to a smoother path to the development and deployment of IoT devices." Applicable to a range of use cases from digital signage to home entertainment, the Intel NUC certified with Ubuntu helps remove the friction often experienced in bringing IoT devices to market.
Delivering graphical applications that can be deployed on Ubuntu Core for IoT use-cases can be achieved in a secure and reliable manner using the Mir-Kiosk component to act as a Wayland server. Canonical's lead Mir developer, Alan Griffiths, has published a guide about creating these graphical snaps.
The next release of macOS comes with a “dynamic desktop” background that subtly changes throughout the day — and in this post we show you how you can use it on the Linux desktop.
In our list of macOS Mojave features already available on Linux we mentioned that time-triggered wallpapers are not new to Linux. They’ve been available for a long, long time.
