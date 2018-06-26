today's leftovers
Amazon Launches WorkSpaces Desktop for Linux 2
Amazon Linux WorkSpaces Desktop is now available on Amazon Linux 2.
Amazon has launched WorkSpaces on its own Linux server operating system that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
The Amazon Linux WorkSpaces Desktop is based on the MATE desktop environment where it uses traditional metaphors for Linux and Unix-like operating systems (OS).
Cooking with Linux (without a Net): Too Many Virtual Machines, i3 and ArcoLinux Redux
On this week's "Cooking with Linux (without a Net)" show, Marcel learns, in as much as he can learn anything, that you can try to do too many things at once—especially when those things really don't all want to happen at the same time. Before I continue, let me point out that this is a recording of a live show that takes place every Tuesday at 12 noon, Eastern time. We cover lots of different ways to virtualize including VirtualBox, command-line kvm, the dangers of not getting permission, AQemu, GNOME boxes, virt-manager, Xen and lots more. We also give ArcoLinux another shot and in that process, bite off a desktop environment that Marcel knows nothing about, i3.
Episode 30 | This Week in Linux
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we take a look at some Distro News with Peppermint 9, Devuan 2.0, GeckoLinux which is based on openSUSE Leap 15 and then we take a closer look at Linux Mint 19 which should release soon.
New version of KDE Plasma with 5.13 and PulseAudio 12.0 have been announced. Later in the show we take a look at Ubuntu Report’s first look at the desktop metrics and a project to run WINE applications inside of Flatpaks.
Tencent is now a platinum member of the Linux Foundation
Chinese tech and entertainment giant Tencent has become a platinum member of the Linux Foundation.
Announced via a post on the latter's website, this apparently a sign of the firm's commitment to open source projects,. As part of this deal, Liu Xin, GM of Tencent's Mobile Internet Group, will be joining the organisation's board of directors.
Vapor IO, Packet, and the Linux Foundation Collaborate on "Open Glossary of Edge Computing"
Vapor IO, the leading provider of edge computing infrastructure and colocation, along with Packet, the leading bare metal cloud for developers, have published the first Open Glossary of Edge Computing, and are collaborating with The Linux Foundation to create an open source project around it. Similar to Wikipedia, the Open Glossary of Edge Computing is a freely-licensed glossary, written collaboratively by the people who use it. Edge computing will play a substantial role in shaping the next-generation internet, and shared definitions will reduce confusion and accelerate innovation. By combining many viewpoints in a transparent process, the Open Glossary of Edge Computing project seeks to capture the fast-changing lexicon of edge computing, presenting it in a form usable by journalists, analysts, vendors and practitioners.
A few thoughts on GNOME usability
I recently learned that GNOME developers have proposed moving the application menu off the "top black bar" and into the application window. The proposal is on the GNOME Wiki at App Menu Migration.
The wiki has a few mockups of how the menus would appear. The top-level application menu would be presented as a "hamburger" icon, and any secondary menus would appear as a "three dots" icon.
I have to say that I think this would improve usability. My previous usability testing shows that users prefer menus that are obviously part of the application (think "menu bar"). The application menu in the black top bar doesn't stand out as part of the application experience.
Suse Linux Enterprise 15 Bridges Traditional, Software-Defined Systems
The company also released enhancements to Suse Manager 3.2, an open source IT infrastructure management solution for Linux, with improvements focused on lowering costs, improving DevOps efficiency, and easily managing large, complex deployments across IoT, cloud and container infrastructures.
Suse Manager helps users meet management challenges created by technology advancements such as software-defined infrastructure, cloud computing and containers, according to the company.
[Slackware] New set of Live ISOs
The new liveslak version 1.2.0 has a couple of updates, most related to changes in package lists and work to keep the XFCE ISO below 700 MB, but there is one update that I should mention. I have added – but have not yet tested myself – the possibility to create a configuration file “/liveslak/slackware_os.cfg” and in that file, define some of the variables you would otherwise have to set through boot commandline parameters. Those variables are:
X server pointer acceleration analysis - part 5
In this post I'll describe the X server pointer acceleration for trackpoints. You will need to read Observations on trackpoint input data first to make sense of this post.
As described in that linked post, trackpoint input data varies wildly. Combined with the options we have in the server to configure everything makes this post a bit pointless as almost every single behaviour can be changed.
OpenBenchmarking.org Crosses 32 Million Test/Suite Benchmark Downloads
Next-gen interoperability: AI, blockchain, FHIR and open source analytics
Interoperability is the ultimate goal of healthcare information systems. Software and cloud-based services need to be able to talk to one another, to exchange clinical and administrative data to enable complete access to a patient’s record and help clinicians deliver the best possible care.
But health IT vendors and healthcare provider organizations still have a long way to go when it comes to attaining interoperability. In the years ahead, though, progress will be made and there will be various next-generation tactics and techniques that help advance this goal.
Historical inventory of collaborative editors
As with any such list, it must start with an honorable mention to the mother of all demos during which Doug Engelbart presented what is basically an exhaustive list of all possible software written since 1968. This includes not only a collaborative editor, but graphics, programming and math editor.
Apple aims to appease customers with free MacBook keyboard repairs
Apple has admitted that its MacBook and MacBook Pro laptop keyboards made since 2015 are susceptible to becoming stuck or breaking, and is promising to repair them for free.
Following a litany of user complaints across support forums, specialist media, class action lawsuits and 31,000-strong online petitions, Apple said it had determined that a “small percentage of the keyboards” were affected by the issues.
DRM, the World Cup, and what happens when a red team plays a green team
Less than a year later, the World Cup has demonstrated how DRM thwarts accessibility: the Saudi-Russia match featured green jerseys on red jerseys -- which, for millions of people, is just "grey jerseys versus grey jerseys."
Disabilities vs DRM: the World Cup Edition
When the Russian and Saudi teams squared off in a World Cup match on June 14, many fans were treated to an enthralling football match; but for a minority of fans with a visual disability, the match was more confusing than exciting.
You see, the Russian team wears red jerseys and the Saudi team wears green jerseys, and red/green color-blindness ("achromatic vision") is the most common form of color-blindness, a hereditary condition that affects millions. For these people, the Saudi-Russia match was the red/green team versus the red/green team in a fight to the finish.
The good news is that color-blindness is no match for digital video analysis. Simple apps like DanKam can shift the colors in any video on your device, replacing the colors you can't see with the colors you can. For people with color-blindness, it's a profound and moving experience.
The bad news is that technologies designed to prevent you from making unauthorized uses of videos can't discriminate between uses that break the law (like copyright infringement) and ones that accomplish socially beneficial and legitimate ends like compensating for color-blindness.
Less than a year ago, the World Wide Web Consortium published its controversial "Encrypted Media Extensions" (EME) for video, which indiscriminately block any unauthorized alterations to videos, including color-shifting. During the long and often acrimonious fight over EME, EFF proposed a covenant for W3C members that would make them promise not to pursue legal action against people who bypassed EME to adapt videos for people with disabilities, a proposal that was rejected by the major rightsholder and technology companies, who said that they and they alone should be the arbiters of how people with disabilities could use their products.
