Servers: TOP500, Kubernetes, Blockchain, and 'DevOps'
-
The new TOP500 list, which shows the 500 most powerful computer units in the entire world, shows some form of the Linux kernel powering every single machine that packs that kind of processing ability. Linux has already been the force behind most of the world’s most powerful computers for years, so this isn’t a surprising fact.
What’s more surprising is how long it’s taken to get to this point since the kernel was only finally able to shove all other operating systems off the list back in November.
-
Have you ever wondered why you are deploying your multi-platform applications using containers? Is it just a matter of “following the hype”? In this article, I’m going to ask some provocative questions to make my case for Why Kubernetes is the new application server.
-
Another blockchain-based startup, called AXEL, is similarly trying to wrest a portion of the cloud from large stakeholders—this time, cloud storage. By letting users set up their own remote storage devices, rather than paying an exorbitant monthly fee for access to a terabyte of storage space, AXEL users simply can buy a cheap terabyte drive, plug it in to their desktop at home and link it to their AXEL account—at that point, they have an entirely private connection to that HDD that allows full cloud access without even the possibility of outside interference or surveillance by the service provider. And if you want another five terabyte of cloud storage? It's as easy as buying five more terabytes of storage and hooking them up to the network. Since you own the drives, moving a file onto a linked drive takes zero upload time—it's in your cloud-linked folders, after all, and thus has nowhere else it needs to go.
-
Depending on your perspective, you might believe that DevOps and open source go hand in hand. Or you may think that, quite to the contrary, the two have little to do with each other. There are good arguments to be made for both interpretations.
-
It isn't uncommon, when working on a new version of an open source project, to suffix it with "-ng", for "next generation." Fortunately, in their rapid evolution blockchains have so far avoided this naming pitfall. But in this evolutionary open source ecosystem, changes have been abundant, and good ideas have been picked up, remixed, and evolved between many different projects in a typical open source fashion.
In this article, I will look at the different generations of blockchains and what ideas have emerged to address the problems the ecosystem has encountered. Of course, any attempt at classifying an ecosystem will have limits—and objectors—but it should provide a rough guide to the jungle of blockchain projects.
Desktop: MintBox Mini 2, Linux Mint and Chromebooks
-
Back in March, we reported on the Mintbox Mini 2 -- a diminutive Linux Mint desktop PC manufactured by a company called "Compulab." Of course, it can run other distributions too, such as Ubuntu and Fedora. Heck, it can even run Windows 10 if you want/need. This is the second generation of Mintbox Mini with the big difference being a switch from AMD to Intel. The fanless device is not a powerhouse, but it should run the Linux distribution like a champ. Quite frankly, it is very beautiful too -- the fins look cool as hell.
Barring any last-minute issues, the release of Linux Mint 19 "Tara" is imminent -- it should be made available any day now. As a result, starting today, you can finally order the MintBox Mini 2. Apparently, Compulab was waiting for Tara's release to get closer before taking orders. In addition to the standard model, there is also a "Pro" variant.
-
A huge thank you to all of you who helped us find bugs during the BETA. You sent us so much feedback we had to literally stop reading just so we could focus on processing and fixing what you pointed out. We’ve never received so many reports so fast before. Although we couldn’t possibly answer everyone or fix everything, it helped us fix a lot and improve the quality of Mint 19 significantly since it’s BETA release.
Many thanks also to our sponsors and to all the people who sent us donations. You help us so we can work on Linux Mint. You’ve been empowering us and supporting us since the start of this project. This is the result of your efforts as well. We hope you’ll enjoy this new release.
-
Chromebooks are slowly becoming more versatile as they gain Android app support and more offline functionality. Linux apps have also come to a select few devices, but it seems like Google is ready to open the floodgates.
According to XDA-Developers, Linux app support was switched on for all Chromebooks running Intel Apollo Lake processors. There are at least 18 Apollo Lake devices, according to the outlet.
today's howtos
Games and Graphics Leftover
-
The long wait for the good looking action-adventure platformer Chasm may soon be over, as the developer has announced they have finished production.
Bit Kid (previously named Discord Games) said on their latest Kickstarter update, that they've been speaking to Valve (and Sony) about a good launch date that's not too crowded. That's going to be a bit of an issue no matter what though, with so many games coming out all the time it will be hard anyway.
-
Brigador is a game about piloting some sort of mech unit or tank and destroying practically everything and it had another revamp recently.
It's such a different game to the initial release, I have to hand it to Stellar Jockeys for really sticking at it given how ignored they were back with their original release. A shame too, it's a beautiful game and now even more so. The latest update has overhauled the in-game lighting. It always looked good before, now it simply shines!
-
Detective Case and Clown Bot in: The Express Killer, the sequel to Murder in the Hotel Lisbon is set to release on July 19th with Linux support. Murder in the Hotel Lisbon was released in 2013 and went on to sell over 120K copies, so hopefully The Express Killer will be a good follow-up.
-
Timothy Arceri at Valve has been working a lot lately on improving the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver's OpenGL compatibility profile support. While he just posted GL 4.0 compatibility profile patches when he thought it would take a while before getting OpenGL 4.4 compatibility support in order, it turns out it wasn't as bad as anticipated.
Arceri posted the latest set of 18 patches for getting OpenGL 4.4 compatibility support in order. Thanks to help from David Airlie and others, he was able to get the OpenGL 4.4 compatibility profile support in order.
-
For those sticking to the Mesa stable releases, Mesa 18.1.3 is expected to be out by this weekend and features a few dozen changes.
Mesa 18.1.3 at this point has just over three dozen patches. With those patches the RADV Vulkan driver stands out as having quite a number of fixes in this release. Besides RADV fixes there are also a number of Meson build system updates, some core GLSL and NIR fixes, and then just the assortment of other small changes/fixes.
Recent comments
5 hours 17 min ago
8 hours 57 min ago
22 hours 39 min ago
1 day 18 min ago
1 day 27 min ago
1 day 42 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
5 days 21 hours ago
1 week 12 hours ago