Servers: TOP500, Kubernetes, Blockchain, and 'DevOps' Linux Finally Stands Alone on the TOP500 Supercomputer List [Ed: Finally? No. That happened in past years.] The new TOP500 list, which shows the 500 most powerful computer units in the entire world, shows some form of the Linux kernel powering every single machine that packs that kind of processing ability. Linux has already been the force behind most of the world’s most powerful computers for years, so this isn’t a surprising fact. What’s more surprising is how long it’s taken to get to this point since the kernel was only finally able to shove all other operating systems off the list back in November.

Why Kubernetes Is the New Application Server Have you ever wondered why you are deploying your multi-platform applications using containers? Is it just a matter of “following the hype”? In this article, I’m going to ask some provocative questions to make my case for Why Kubernetes is the new application server.

As Cloud Computing Providers Post Record Profits, One Company Wants to Make Them Obsolete Another blockchain-based startup, called AXEL, is similarly trying to wrest a portion of the cloud from large stakeholders—this time, cloud storage. By letting users set up their own remote storage devices, rather than paying an exorbitant monthly fee for access to a terabyte of storage space, AXEL users simply can buy a cheap terabyte drive, plug it in to their desktop at home and link it to their AXEL account—at that point, they have an entirely private connection to that HDD that allows full cloud access without even the possibility of outside interference or surveillance by the service provider. And if you want another five terabyte of cloud storage? It's as easy as buying five more terabytes of storage and hooking them up to the network. Since you own the drives, moving a file onto a linked drive takes zero upload time—it's in your cloud-linked folders, after all, and thus has nowhere else it needs to go.

How Important Is Open Source for DevOps, Really? Depending on your perspective, you might believe that DevOps and open source go hand in hand. Or you may think that, quite to the contrary, the two have little to do with each other. There are good arguments to be made for both interpretations.

Blockchain evolution: A quick guide and why open source is at the heart of it It isn't uncommon, when working on a new version of an open source project, to suffix it with "-ng", for "next generation." Fortunately, in their rapid evolution blockchains have so far avoided this naming pitfall. But in this evolutionary open source ecosystem, changes have been abundant, and good ideas have been picked up, remixed, and evolved between many different projects in a typical open source fashion. In this article, I will look at the different generations of blockchains and what ideas have emerged to address the problems the ecosystem has encountered. Of course, any attempt at classifying an ecosystem will have limits—and objectors—but it should provide a rough guide to the jungle of blockchain projects.

Desktop: MintBox Mini 2, Linux Mint and Chromebooks MintBox Mini 2 now available for purchase with Linux Mint 19 'Tara' pre-installed Back in March, we reported on the Mintbox Mini 2 -- a diminutive Linux Mint desktop PC manufactured by a company called "Compulab." Of course, it can run other distributions too, such as Ubuntu and Fedora. Heck, it can even run Windows 10 if you want/need. This is the second generation of Mintbox Mini with the big difference being a switch from AMD to Intel. The fanless device is not a powerhouse, but it should run the Linux distribution like a champ. Quite frankly, it is very beautiful too -- the fins look cool as hell. Barring any last-minute issues, the release of Linux Mint 19 "Tara" is imminent -- it should be made available any day now. As a result, starting today, you can finally order the MintBox Mini 2. Apparently, Compulab was waiting for Tara's release to get closer before taking orders. In addition to the standard model, there is also a "Pro" variant.

Monthly News – June 2018 A huge thank you to all of you who helped us find bugs during the BETA. You sent us so much feedback we had to literally stop reading just so we could focus on processing and fixing what you pointed out. We’ve never received so many reports so fast before. Although we couldn’t possibly answer everyone or fix everything, it helped us fix a lot and improve the quality of Mint 19 significantly since it’s BETA release. Many thanks also to our sponsors and to all the people who sent us donations. You help us so we can work on Linux Mint. You’ve been empowering us and supporting us since the start of this project. This is the result of your efforts as well. We hope you’ll enjoy this new release.

18 more Chromebooks, running Apollo Lake chips, get Linux app support Chromebooks are slowly becoming more versatile as they gain Android app support and more offline functionality. Linux apps have also come to a select few devices, but it seems like Google is ready to open the floodgates. According to XDA-Developers, Linux app support was switched on for all Chromebooks running Intel Apollo Lake processors. There are at least 18 Apollo Lake devices, according to the outlet.

