Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Linux Mint 19 “Tara” Now Available to Download as Cinnamon, MATE & Xfce Editions

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 29th of June 2018 02:54:49 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux

The Linux Mint 19 “Tara” operating system is now available to download ahead of the official release later this week as Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce editions for both 32-bit and 64-bit architectures.

Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre announced today that work on the forthcoming Linux Mint 19 “Tara” operating system is now over and that the team prepares for the official release later this week. However, the final ISO images for all three editions of Linux Mint 19 are already available to download on the official servers.

So if you want to get a head start and install Linux Mint 19 “Tara” on your personal computer, you can download the Linux Mint 19 Cinnamon, Linux Mint 19 MATE, or Linux Mint 19 Xfce editions right now. These images should be the same as the final release, but the official unveiling usually takes longer for all download mirror to sync.

Read more

»

Official Release Today

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 29th of June 2018 04:22:51 AM.
  • Linux Mint 19 stable to be announced soon, here's how to get it early

    The stable release of Linux Mint 19 will be announced “at the end of the week” according to Clem Lefebvre who runs the project. The new update, dubbed ‘Tara’, has been in testing for much of June but as of the end of the week it’ll be production ready and will receive updates until 2023.

  • Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 3 'Cindy' Beta coming next month

    Linux Mint is an Ubuntu-based desktop Linux distribution, right? Yes and no. While the "normal" version of the operating system is, in fact, based on Canonical's distro, there is yet another version. Called Linux Mint Debian Edition, or LMDE, it is based on Debian -- as the name implies.

    Today, we learn some interesting news. The Beta of the next version of the operating system, LMDE 3 -- code-named "Cindy" -- should be released next month, in July.

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

Releases: Kubernetes, DXVK, Exaile, Timesys, Alpine Linux and SUSE Linux Enterprise

Latest on Crostini

  • Linux apps on Chrome OS coming to 18 more Chromebooks
    Eighteen more Chromebooks are getting support for Linux apps on Chrome OS, with laptops based in Intel’s Apollo Lake architecture now able to run the applications, via XDA Developers.
  • Google brings Linux apps to 18 more Chromebooks [Ed: complete with the usual bias of Microsoft sites]
    The firm now supports Apollo Lake-based Chromebooks from Acer, Asus, Lenovo and Dell including the Acer Chromebook 15, Asus Chromebook Flip 2313SA and Dell Chromebook 11 5190.
  • Google Announces Renewed Support for Linux Software Running on Chromebooks
    A few months back, Google announced that they were enabling some support for container-based Linux applications running on Chromebooks. While it’s possible to install an open-source GNU/Linux distro on top of Chrome OS, Google’s announcement seemed to indicate that users would be able to run these programs out of the box without installing a second operating system. Google’s own Pixelbook and Samsung’s Chromebook Plus were said to be early adopters of this technology. News then broke that Acer’s Chromebook 13 and Spin 13 would also be among the first units to ship with Linux application support. HP’s X2 will apparently be the first detachable unit that can run apps in this way.
  • Skylake, Apollo Lake Chromebooks Add Linux Apps Via Crostini
    Being that the Core chips of the Skylake flavor are probably the most available “power” Chromebooks at the moment, I was beginning to think developers were having an issue getting Crostini up and running. Whatever the reason, it looks like devices like the Samsung Pro, HP Chromebook 13 G1, Acer 14 for Work and others may soon see the addition of Linux apps in Chrome OS.
  • 18 more Chromebooks can now run Linux apps (ever model with an Intel Apollo Lake chip)
    There are a growing number of Chromebooks that can now run Linux applications thanks to Google’s Project Crostini. And when I say growing number, I mean that this week Google added support for 18 Chromebooks.

Openwashing, FUD, and Entryism

Firefox: Widmer Brothers, Mozilla Firefox 62 and More

  • Widmer Brothers and Firefox Collaborate on Open Source IPA
    Firefox is one of the world’s most successful open source software projects. This means we make the code that runs Firefox available for anyone to modify and use so long as it adheres to our licence policy. Developers and anyone else who understands code can play with Firefox code, for free. This approach to creation is not something that started with the internet. So long as humans have been making things there have been gearheads, chefs, quilters, crafters, brewers and all other kinds of people rebuilding, remixing, crafting and tinkering.
  • Mozilla Firefox 62 Web Browser Enters Development with New Privacy Features
    Now that Firefox 61 is out, Mozilla kicked off development on the next release of its popular open-source and free web browser, Firefox 62, which is now available for public beta testing. Firefox 62 promises to enhance the overall privacy of users by implementing a few new options starting with a “Clear Site Data and Cookie” button in the identity pop-up found next to the address bar. Mozilla says that this would make it easier for users to delete local browsing data for visited sites, including history, cookies, etc.
  • happy bmo push day!

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6