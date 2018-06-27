Raspberry Pi 3 B+ wins hacker board reader survey
The Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ won our 2018 reader survey as the most popular community-backed, Linux/Android hacker board under $200, followed by the UDOO X86 and Odroid-XU4.
The results are in for our latest hacker board survey, which we ran on SurveyMonkey in partnership with Linux.com. Survey participants chose the new Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, as the favorite board from among 116 community-backed SBCs that run Linux or Android and sell for under $200. All 116 SBCs are summarized in our recently updated hacker board catalog and feature comparison spreadsheet.
