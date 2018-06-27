GNOME: Nautilus, GUADEC, Maps, Adwaita and More
Nautilus File Operations 2.0
Following (and during) my latest blog post I was in the middle of my final exams session. While that has concluded eventually and I managed to pass everything just fine, that meant less time hacking and toying around with nautilus’ operations I’ve been working on.
More work was put in the aforementioned move operations until it was a finished product that would set the tone for the following operations as well.
With the move test out of the way, following operations could (more or less, with some needing extra nitpicking) be approached in a similar manner, which we tried to do, also giving them a nice sense of modularity.
Going to GUADEC: talking about the state of GLib and metered data handling in downloads
Summer with Maps
It´s been a while since I wrote a blog post last time… and even though we´ve had summer weather here (more or less) since quite some while, it seems appropriate with a little “start of summer” summer post. Since last time time I´ve amended a pretty long-standing issue we´ve had when running under a Wayland compositor (at least with the Mutter compositor, as used by gnome-shell) that makes the revealer widgets we´ve had for showing notifications not working in this case, as the map view is using the Clutter scene graph library and overlaying GTK+ widgets on that is not working under Wayland. Since Clutter is deprecated and this issue won´t be fixed and re-writing the map view library using some other backend (also making it working under the upcoming GTK+ 4) is a rather big undertaking, I´ve went ahead with a few workarounds to get rid of the overlayed widgets.
Is Adwaita Icon Theme Finally Getting a Revamp?
The Adwaita icon theme is the default icon theme of the GNOME desktop and …Well, it is what it is.
Adwaita is not generally considered to be the best icon theme for Linux but it’s perfectly palatable and coherent.
But is a dramatic modern makeover on the way?
GNOME Will No Longer Crash If Attaching A Monitor While The System Is Suspended
On GNOME 3.26~3.28, if attaching a monitor to the system while suspended -- such as when setting up for a presentation with a laptop and projector/monitor -- when resuming the system, GNOME Shell would likely crash. That rather glaring bug has now been fixed in the newest Mutter code.
Bug #786929 that dates back nearly one year is now resolved. The issue comes down to "Attaching a monitor to laptop while in suspend and then waking up laptop will reliably crash gnome-shell."
