Linux Foundation News/Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 29th of June 2018 04:01:28 AM
Linux
  • Google boosts its Linux Foundation membership to Platinum level

    The move its quite a step for the search giant, which while a supporter of the Linux Foundation, has been quite happily pottering away at the rather low Silver level, which costs corporations a paltry $100,000 a year.

  • Van Jones & Linus Torvalds to Keynote at Open Source Summit North America
  • Hyperledger’s Brian Behlendorf Named as Top Blockchain Influencer by New York Times

    Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director of the Linux Foundation’s Hyperledger project, has been named one of the top 10 influential voices in the blockchain world, in a New York Times commentary titled “The People Leading the Blockchain Revolution.” Blockchain technology—which encompasses smart contracts, distributed ledgers, and more—is already transforming contracts, payment processing, asset protection, and supply chain management.

    In the article, Behlendorf is credited with driving the evolution and widespread adoption of numerous essential blockchain platforms and tools.

    “Mr. Behlendorf has helped bring in other big names who are helping to make Hyperledger the focus of much of the corporate and governmental interest in blockchains today,” the Times reports.

More on Google

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 29th of June 2018 04:26:07 AM.
  • Google commits to the open-source community

    Google is deepening its commitment to open source with the announcement that it is joining the Linux Foundation as a platinum member. The company’s head of open-source strategy for Google Cloud, Sarah Novotny, will join the foundation’s board of directors.

  • Google and Tencent become $500,000/year Platinum Level members of the Linux Foundation

    The Linux Foundation is the world’s largest non-profit organization that is dedicated to the promotion of open source projects to help accelerate technological development, as well as commercial and industry adoption. It serves as the home of Linux creator Linus Torvalds and lead maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman, and serves to provide a neutral home where the development of the Linux kernel can be protected and accelerated for the years to come.

  • Google is Joining the Board at The Linux Foundation

    The Linux Foundation has long counted Google among those on the Silver level membership list, but it seems that the company is now moving up to the Platinum level. Google couldn’t exist without open-source software, which means that they’re investing in their own future in a way by doing so.

  • Google gains Platinum membership of The Linux Foundation

    The search engine giant was previously a Silver member of the non-profit organization, and actively contributed to over 10,000 open source projects. Google has been supporting several open source communities of The Linux Foundation, including Cloud Foundry, Node.js and the Open API Initiative.

The press releases

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 29th of June 2018 04:47:37 AM.

Releases: Kubernetes, DXVK, Exaile, Timesys, Alpine Linux and SUSE Linux Enterprise

Latest on Crostini

  • Linux apps on Chrome OS coming to 18 more Chromebooks
    Eighteen more Chromebooks are getting support for Linux apps on Chrome OS, with laptops based in Intel’s Apollo Lake architecture now able to run the applications, via XDA Developers.
  • Google brings Linux apps to 18 more Chromebooks [Ed: complete with the usual bias of Microsoft sites]
    The firm now supports Apollo Lake-based Chromebooks from Acer, Asus, Lenovo and Dell including the Acer Chromebook 15, Asus Chromebook Flip 2313SA and Dell Chromebook 11 5190.
  • Google Announces Renewed Support for Linux Software Running on Chromebooks
    A few months back, Google announced that they were enabling some support for container-based Linux applications running on Chromebooks. While it’s possible to install an open-source GNU/Linux distro on top of Chrome OS, Google’s announcement seemed to indicate that users would be able to run these programs out of the box without installing a second operating system. Google’s own Pixelbook and Samsung’s Chromebook Plus were said to be early adopters of this technology. News then broke that Acer’s Chromebook 13 and Spin 13 would also be among the first units to ship with Linux application support. HP’s X2 will apparently be the first detachable unit that can run apps in this way.
  • Skylake, Apollo Lake Chromebooks Add Linux Apps Via Crostini
    Being that the Core chips of the Skylake flavor are probably the most available “power” Chromebooks at the moment, I was beginning to think developers were having an issue getting Crostini up and running. Whatever the reason, it looks like devices like the Samsung Pro, HP Chromebook 13 G1, Acer 14 for Work and others may soon see the addition of Linux apps in Chrome OS.
  • 18 more Chromebooks can now run Linux apps (ever model with an Intel Apollo Lake chip)
    There are a growing number of Chromebooks that can now run Linux applications thanks to Google’s Project Crostini. And when I say growing number, I mean that this week Google added support for 18 Chromebooks.

Openwashing, FUD, and Entryism

Firefox: Widmer Brothers, Mozilla Firefox 62 and More

  • Widmer Brothers and Firefox Collaborate on Open Source IPA
    Firefox is one of the world’s most successful open source software projects. This means we make the code that runs Firefox available for anyone to modify and use so long as it adheres to our licence policy. Developers and anyone else who understands code can play with Firefox code, for free. This approach to creation is not something that started with the internet. So long as humans have been making things there have been gearheads, chefs, quilters, crafters, brewers and all other kinds of people rebuilding, remixing, crafting and tinkering.
  • Mozilla Firefox 62 Web Browser Enters Development with New Privacy Features
    Now that Firefox 61 is out, Mozilla kicked off development on the next release of its popular open-source and free web browser, Firefox 62, which is now available for public beta testing. Firefox 62 promises to enhance the overall privacy of users by implementing a few new options starting with a “Clear Site Data and Cookie” button in the identity pop-up found next to the address bar. Mozilla says that this would make it easier for users to delete local browsing data for visited sites, including history, cookies, etc.
  • happy bmo push day!

