Security: Fingerprinting, Extensible Unix, Gentoo Cracked at GitHub, Debian Discusses Updates Integrity, Ticketing Giants Cracked

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 29th of June 2018 04:03:56 AM
Security
  • Fingerprinting: A new security for open source software

    Open Source Software (OSS) has changed the way software works. It’s found in almost everything, with almost all new apps and modern systems incorporating some open source components. The vast majority, 78 per cent, of companies run open source software, and two-thirds create software for customers built on open source; but like many things that come free, there are always rules to follow.

    The problem? Some members of the developer community can also be very casual about copying files, code snippets, images, binaries or entire modules without respecting their open source licences. Even if the developers are strict about reporting licences for their main components, chances are they’re using code that was already casually copied and enhanced.

  • How can a text editor plug-in enable privilege escalation? [Ed: Shock and surprise that installing rogue or bad software ("plug-in") can cause issues? It's not insulated.]

    Extensible Unix and Linux text editors that allow for the use of third-party plug-ins give users a useful way to add functionality, but the text editor plug-ins can also be exploited by local attackers to take control of a victim's machine through privilege escalation.

    Dor Azouri, a security researcher at SafeBreach, examined how text editor plug-ins for leading text editors, including Emacs, Vim, Sublime, gedit and pico/nano, could be exploited by attackers for privilege escalation -- and crafted proof of concept exploits for all of them except pico/nano.

  • Github Gentoo organization hacked

    Today 28 June at approximately 20:20 UTC unknown individuals have gained control of the Github Gentoo organization, and modified the content of repositories as well as pages there. We are still working to determine the exact extent and to regain control of the organization and its repositories. All Gentoo code hosted on github should for the moment be considered compromised.

  • Protecting Software Updates

    I'm pleased to say that Debian has already implemented many of the technical recommendations we describe, including leading the way on reproducible builds. But as individual developers we might also be targeted, as lamby points out, and it's worth thinking about how you'd defend your users from such a situation.

  • FastBooking breach sees hackers steal customer data from 'hundreds' of hotels
  • Identity theft warning after major data breach at Ticketmaster

    The Guardian understands that a number of Ticketmaster customers have already had fraudulent transactions debited from their accounts, with the fraudsters spending people’s cash on money transfer service Xendpay, Uber gift cards and Netflix, among other items.

    Ticketmaster said customers who bought concert, theatre and sporting event tickets between February and 23 June 2018 may have been affected by the incident, which involved malicious software being used to steal people’s names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, payment details and Ticketmaster login details.

  • Ticketmaster’s data breach - what to do next

    Strictly speaking, it wasn’t Ticketmaster that was the target, but one of its suppliers. The company said malicious software had infected a customer support product hosted by Ibenta Technologies, which runs on Ticketmaster’s websites. Ibenta is an external third party supplier to the ticketing giant, offering products such as chatbots, knowledge management and case management such as queries that come in over email or social media.

  • 'Monitor your accounts': Ticketmaster customers in suspected data breach
  • Ticketmaster Discloses Breach That Impacts Nearly 5 Percent of Its Customers

    The company said the breach occurred at Ibenta Technologies, a third-party supplier hosting a Ticketmaster customer support product. According to Ibenta’s website, the company provides an AI chat-based support agent able to reply to customer questions when live staff are unavailable.

    An attempt to reach an Ibenta spokesperson by phone was unsuccessful.

More in Tux Machines

Releases: Kubernetes, DXVK, Exaile, Timesys, Alpine Linux and SUSE Linux Enterprise

Latest on Crostini

  • Linux apps on Chrome OS coming to 18 more Chromebooks
    Eighteen more Chromebooks are getting support for Linux apps on Chrome OS, with laptops based in Intel’s Apollo Lake architecture now able to run the applications, via XDA Developers.
  • Google brings Linux apps to 18 more Chromebooks [Ed: complete with the usual bias of Microsoft sites]
    The firm now supports Apollo Lake-based Chromebooks from Acer, Asus, Lenovo and Dell including the Acer Chromebook 15, Asus Chromebook Flip 2313SA and Dell Chromebook 11 5190.
  • Google Announces Renewed Support for Linux Software Running on Chromebooks
    A few months back, Google announced that they were enabling some support for container-based Linux applications running on Chromebooks. While it’s possible to install an open-source GNU/Linux distro on top of Chrome OS, Google’s announcement seemed to indicate that users would be able to run these programs out of the box without installing a second operating system. Google’s own Pixelbook and Samsung’s Chromebook Plus were said to be early adopters of this technology. News then broke that Acer’s Chromebook 13 and Spin 13 would also be among the first units to ship with Linux application support. HP’s X2 will apparently be the first detachable unit that can run apps in this way.
  • Skylake, Apollo Lake Chromebooks Add Linux Apps Via Crostini
    Being that the Core chips of the Skylake flavor are probably the most available “power” Chromebooks at the moment, I was beginning to think developers were having an issue getting Crostini up and running. Whatever the reason, it looks like devices like the Samsung Pro, HP Chromebook 13 G1, Acer 14 for Work and others may soon see the addition of Linux apps in Chrome OS.
  • 18 more Chromebooks can now run Linux apps (ever model with an Intel Apollo Lake chip)
    There are a growing number of Chromebooks that can now run Linux applications thanks to Google’s Project Crostini. And when I say growing number, I mean that this week Google added support for 18 Chromebooks.

Openwashing, FUD, and Entryism

Firefox: Widmer Brothers, Mozilla Firefox 62 and More

  • Widmer Brothers and Firefox Collaborate on Open Source IPA
    Firefox is one of the world’s most successful open source software projects. This means we make the code that runs Firefox available for anyone to modify and use so long as it adheres to our licence policy. Developers and anyone else who understands code can play with Firefox code, for free. This approach to creation is not something that started with the internet. So long as humans have been making things there have been gearheads, chefs, quilters, crafters, brewers and all other kinds of people rebuilding, remixing, crafting and tinkering.
  • Mozilla Firefox 62 Web Browser Enters Development with New Privacy Features
    Now that Firefox 61 is out, Mozilla kicked off development on the next release of its popular open-source and free web browser, Firefox 62, which is now available for public beta testing. Firefox 62 promises to enhance the overall privacy of users by implementing a few new options starting with a “Clear Site Data and Cookie” button in the identity pop-up found next to the address bar. Mozilla says that this would make it easier for users to delete local browsing data for visited sites, including history, cookies, etc.
  • happy bmo push day!

