Releases: Kubernetes, DXVK, Exaile, Timesys, Alpine Linux and SUSE Linux Enterprise
Open Source Developers Improve Networking, Storage and More in Kubernetes Update
The open source Kubernetes container orchestration project this week shipped its second release of the year, with improvements to networking, storage and more.
Kubernetes, under direction of The Linux Foundation, focuses on automating deployment, scaling and management of containerized applications.
Kubernetes 1.11, announced yesterday (June 27), includes several new features, with project backers especially highlighting two features that have graduated to general availability: IPVS-based In-Cluster Load Balancing and CoreDNS as a cluster DNS add-on option. The release team said these result in increased scalability and flexibility.
Kubernetes 1.11 Released for Improved Container Orchestration
Kubernetes, a rising star in the open source ecosystem for containers, has improved its orchestration capabilities on a number of fronts in its latest release, version 1.11
This is its second release of the year, adding improvements to networking, storage and more.
DXVK for Vulkan-based D3D11 in Wine version 0.61 is out with improved performance
For those of you chugging back that Wine, you might want to update DXVK, as the Vulkan-based D3D11 compatibility layer for Wine has a fresh update.
Exaile 4.0.0-rc0 released!
This release comes highly recommended with a slew of minor fixes including:
Add preference to tell Gtk to use dark theme
Drag and drop fixes
Use Gst.DeviceMonitor on Windows
We expect to do a final 4.0 release shortly!
Timesys Unveils Solutions for Designing and Maintaining Stronger Security for Internet of Things, Embedded Open Source Devices
Alpine Linux Version 3.8.0 Offers Security as Well as a Stable Development Environment
SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 software goes software-defined
EARLIER this week, SUSE announced Linux Enterprise version 15, a jump from version 12 (both 13 and 14 are held to be unlucky to superstitious types in Western and Chinese societies).
The new released is based on version 4.12 of the Linux kernel and is suitable for a wider range of chipsets than its predecessor, including ARM devices — increasingly found powering internet of things (IoT) devices. This follows on from March when SUSE put out a port of its Linux Enterprise Suite (SLES) for the typically tiny devices.
