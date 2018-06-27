Canonical/Ubuntu: Mir 0.32.0, 21 Things to do After Installing Ubuntu 18.04 and Ubuntu-Friendly Hardware
Mir 0.32.0 release: Despite persistent rumors Mir is not dead: We’ve now tagged and released Mir 0.32.0
Last year Canonical withdrew entirely from Unity8 and dramatically reduced its investment in Mir. Both projects continued with UBports (and for a while Yunit) working on Unity8 and Canonical continuing with Mir but focusing its efforts on IoT which had previously had to compete for attention with phone and desktop.
Mir 0.32 Released With Much-Improved Wayland Support
Canonical's Alan Griffiths has just announced the release of the huge Mir 0.32 update.
21 Things to do After Installing Ubuntu 18.04 [Must for beginners]
Ubuntu-friendly signage system supports Intel’s OPS spec
Ibase has launched an Ubuntu-ready “IOPS-602” digital signage player with a 7th Gen U-series CPU, up to 32GB RAM, M.2 storage and wireless options, and support for Intel’s Open Pluggable Specification.
Ibase unveiled an IOPS-602 signage player that runs Windows 10 or Ubuntu Linux on Intel’s 6th or 7th Gen. Core QC/DC processors, with a default to dual-core, 7th Gen “Kaby Lake” U-series processors with 15W TDPs. The standard SKU is a Core i7-7600U (2.8GHz/3.9GHz) with 8GB RAM and 128GB of M.2 storage.
Fan-less quad-core computer dedicated to Linux Mint
Other Mint variants, or other Linux variants, or even Windows 10, FreeBSD or a hypervisor like ESXi can be installed, but “Linux Mint Cinnamon is considered by many as the most user-friendly desktop-oriented Linux distribution. MBM2 ships with clean Linux Mint Cinnamon so the buyer can start using Linux in minutes,” said Compulab.
LyX – A Powerful Open Source Document Processor for Linux
LyX is a GUI document processor with a focus on writing and it allows you to create virtually any type of document based on structure. In short, it is more of a WYSIWYM app than WYSIWYG app. Meaning that what you see in the editor is an approximation of what the finished document will look like. Its initial release was 23 years ago and given that it is still an active project, it is easy to see how LyX has managed to stay relevant to this day. It features a well-thought-out layout with toolbars and functionality icons for document creation and editing and quick navigation across the app window. Also: Best Microsoft Office alternatives in 2018
Xfce dock & global menu - Nice and elegant
While the setup was far from trivial, I am rather pleased with the look & feel I've achieved. The choice of the dock is less important, so go with what you like - most won't let you launch more than a single instance of an application, btw. Both Docky and Plank were stable and behaved pretty well, and they are a good choice for our Mac-ified desktop. On the global menu side, it was much trickier, with broken packages, missing dependencies, complex compilations, and whatnot. In the end, I had it all running, albeit with some odd glitches here and there. Not perfect, but quite reasonable. Very similar to Mutiny, I have to say, if not quite as straightforward to set up. And I do understand why this is not a default set in Xfce desktops, but it would be nice to have that. Xfce has grown a lot in the past few years, and it need not lurk in the corner shyly. It can proudly wear its laurels. There. Pretty looks and functionality. All covered. I hope you enjoyed this.
