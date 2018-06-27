Security Leftovers
-
Security updates for Friday
-
What is RAMPAGE Attack? Why Does It Affect Every Android Since 2012?
-
Everything you need to know about the RAMpage security exploit
-
What is Cryptojacking, and How Can You Protect Yourself?
-
Ticketmaster was warned about data breach two months ago, Monzo claims
The hipster mobile-only banking service said in a blog post on Thursday that it warned Ticketmaster - which yesterday claimed it hadn't learnt of the breach until June - about a possible identity theft problem on 12 April.
Monzo spotted to notice a problem on 6 April, it says, when 50 customers got in touch with us to report fraudulent transactions on their accounts. After a closer inspection by the firm's Financial Crime and Security Team, Monzo said it became apparent that 70 per cent of affected customers had used their cards with Ticketmaster.
-
Temporal side-channels and you: Understanding TLBleed
Recent news reports speak of a new security vulnerability known as “TLBleed”, a novel form of timing side-channel attack exploiting the tightly-coupled nature of the shared resources found in some high-performance microprocessors that implement Symmetric MultiThreading (SMT). As reported, Intel’s implementation of SMT, commonly known as “Hyper-Threading” is exploited in order to observe the activity of a sibling hyperthread running code vulnerable to timing analysis through its activity in a common data-side Translation Lookaside Buffer (TLB) shared by peer threads.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 533 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
LyX – A Powerful Open Source Document Processor for Linux
LyX is a GUI document processor with a focus on writing and it allows you to create virtually any type of document based on structure. In short, it is more of a WYSIWYM app than WYSIWYG app. Meaning that what you see in the editor is an approximation of what the finished document will look like. Its initial release was 23 years ago and given that it is still an active project, it is easy to see how LyX has managed to stay relevant to this day. It features a well-thought-out layout with toolbars and functionality icons for document creation and editing and quick navigation across the app window. Also: Best Microsoft Office alternatives in 2018
Security Leftovers
Xfce dock & global menu - Nice and elegant
While the setup was far from trivial, I am rather pleased with the look & feel I've achieved. The choice of the dock is less important, so go with what you like - most won't let you launch more than a single instance of an application, btw. Both Docky and Plank were stable and behaved pretty well, and they are a good choice for our Mac-ified desktop. On the global menu side, it was much trickier, with broken packages, missing dependencies, complex compilations, and whatnot. In the end, I had it all running, albeit with some odd glitches here and there. Not perfect, but quite reasonable. Very similar to Mutiny, I have to say, if not quite as straightforward to set up. And I do understand why this is not a default set in Xfce desktops, but it would be nice to have that. Xfce has grown a lot in the past few years, and it need not lurk in the corner shyly. It can proudly wear its laurels. There. Pretty looks and functionality. All covered. I hope you enjoyed this.
Recent comments
53 min 18 sec ago
54 min 13 sec ago
5 hours 31 min ago
5 hours 34 min ago
5 hours 45 min ago
5 hours 50 min ago
6 hours 8 min ago
6 hours 20 min ago
16 hours 11 min ago
16 hours 33 min ago