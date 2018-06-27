LyX is a GUI document processor with a focus on writing and it allows you to create virtually any type of document based on structure. In short, it is more of a WYSIWYM app than WYSIWYG app. Meaning that what you see in the editor is an approximation of what the finished document will look like. Its initial release was 23 years ago and given that it is still an active project, it is easy to see how LyX has managed to stay relevant to this day. It features a well-thought-out layout with toolbars and functionality icons for document creation and editing and quick navigation across the app window. Also: Best Microsoft Office alternatives in 2018

Xfce dock & global menu - Nice and elegant While the setup was far from trivial, I am rather pleased with the look & feel I've achieved. The choice of the dock is less important, so go with what you like - most won't let you launch more than a single instance of an application, btw. Both Docky and Plank were stable and behaved pretty well, and they are a good choice for our Mac-ified desktop. On the global menu side, it was much trickier, with broken packages, missing dependencies, complex compilations, and whatnot. In the end, I had it all running, albeit with some odd glitches here and there. Not perfect, but quite reasonable. Very similar to Mutiny, I have to say, if not quite as straightforward to set up. And I do understand why this is not a default set in Xfce desktops, but it would be nice to have that. Xfce has grown a lot in the past few years, and it need not lurk in the corner shyly. It can proudly wear its laurels. There. Pretty looks and functionality. All covered. I hope you enjoyed this.