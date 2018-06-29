Games: Croteam Incubator's IHRB, Spelunky, Dead Cells
Croteam Incubator's IHRB Gets Linux Support
If you are looking for a new Linux-native game to enjoy this weekend, the Croteam Incubator project I Hate Running Backwards is now available.
I Hate Running Backwards is a top-down shooter that was developed by Binx Interactive and produced by Croteam. The game is powered by the Unity Engine. The game was released last month while today the native Linux port has been released.
Playing Spelunky Classic HD on Linux is now just a Snap away
Fans of Spelunky will be pleased to know that running Spelunky Classic HD on Linux is now a Snap, literally.
Dead Cells, one of the best games to come to Linux this year now has a Linux build on GOG
Is the title hyperbolic? I really don't think so. In my personal opinion, Dead Cells is easily one of the best games to come to Linux this year.
