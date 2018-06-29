Benchmarks: Encryption Performance, Clear Linux and Wine
-
EXT4 LUKS dm-crypt, eCryptfs, Fscrypt Encryption Benchmarks For A USB 3.0 HDD
A few weeks back I posted benchmarks of EXT4 fscrypt vs. eCryptfs vs. LUKS dm-crypt benchmarks for showing the EXT4 file-system performance encryption performance for these kernel-based approaches. That testing was done with a SATA 3.0 SSD while in this article is a look at the performance in another popular choice: if using a USB 3.0 external enclosure with a hard drive.
-
A Look At Some Of The Clear Linux Performance Changes For June 2018
Given Clear Linux is a "rolling release" Linux distribution with new releases often being put out multiple times per day, and a lot of the emphasis by Intel on their open-source Linux distribution being performance, I decided it would be fun to start providing a monthly look at how their performance has been evolving.
Clear Linux continues offering among the highest performing out-of-the-box/stock Linux distribution experience on x86_64 hardware. With their relentless performance tuning, I was curious to see how much of a performance impact was made just over the course of the past month.
-
A Ton Of Wine vs. Windows 10 vs. Linux Direct3D/OpenGL Performance Data
Last week I posted a number of Wine vs. Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu Linux benchmarks focusing mostly on the CPU/system performance for various cross-platform applications/programs. For those interested in the graphics/gaming performance, here are a number of Direct3D and OpenGL benchmarks.
Today is just a look at the plethora of raw data collected when running a number of graphics benchmarks that natively support Linux and Windows, including tests of the Windows binaries on Wine under Ubuntu Linux. In the Wine/Windows tests for many of these runs are also Direct3D 9 / Direct3D 11 renderer options tested too while obviously under Linux is just the OpenGL runs. The tests used today do not have Vulkan support.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 594 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming: LLVM, GCC, RcppArmadillo
Linux Foundation Growing
"Chromebooks with Linux app support will soon be able to install Debian packages" and More Google-Linux Work
Linux Driver 'Ousts' AMD Plans
Recent comments
1 hour 15 min ago
1 hour 15 min ago
1 hour 36 min ago
3 hours 23 min ago
3 hours 26 min ago
4 hours 10 min ago
17 hours 31 min ago
17 hours 35 min ago
17 hours 46 min ago
17 hours 50 min ago