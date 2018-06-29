Language Selection

Benchmarks: Encryption Performance, Clear Linux and Wine

  • EXT4 LUKS dm-crypt, eCryptfs, Fscrypt Encryption Benchmarks For A USB 3.0 HDD

    A few weeks back I posted benchmarks of EXT4 fscrypt vs. eCryptfs vs. LUKS dm-crypt benchmarks for showing the EXT4 file-system performance encryption performance for these kernel-based approaches. That testing was done with a SATA 3.0 SSD while in this article is a look at the performance in another popular choice: if using a USB 3.0 external enclosure with a hard drive.

  • A Look At Some Of The Clear Linux Performance Changes For June 2018

    Given Clear Linux is a "rolling release" Linux distribution with new releases often being put out multiple times per day, and a lot of the emphasis by Intel on their open-source Linux distribution being performance, I decided it would be fun to start providing a monthly look at how their performance has been evolving.

    Clear Linux continues offering among the highest performing out-of-the-box/stock Linux distribution experience on x86_64 hardware. With their relentless performance tuning, I was curious to see how much of a performance impact was made just over the course of the past month.

  • A Ton Of Wine vs. Windows 10 vs. Linux Direct3D/OpenGL Performance Data

    Last week I posted a number of Wine vs. Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu Linux benchmarks focusing mostly on the CPU/system performance for various cross-platform applications/programs. For those interested in the graphics/gaming performance, here are a number of Direct3D and OpenGL benchmarks.

    Today is just a look at the plethora of raw data collected when running a number of graphics benchmarks that natively support Linux and Windows, including tests of the Windows binaries on Wine under Ubuntu Linux. In the Wine/Windows tests for many of these runs are also Direct3D 9 / Direct3D 11 renderer options tested too while obviously under Linux is just the OpenGL runs. The tests used today do not have Vulkan support.

Programming: LLVM, GCC, RcppArmadillo

  • LLVM Gets ARMv8.4 Enablement, GCC Gets Cortex-A76 Support
    It's been another busy week in compiler land for ARM. First up, the GCC compiler now officially supports the Cortex-A76. The A76 is the new Cortex processor announced back in May for yielding much better performance and efficiency, especially for AI and machine learning.
  • Compiler fuzzing, part 1
    Much has been written about fuzzing compilers already, but there is not a lot that I could find about fuzzing compilers using more modern fuzzing techniques where coverage information is fed back into the fuzzer to find more bugs.
  • GCC Picks Up Meaningful Bash Completion Support To Help With Compiler Options
    One of the advantages of the LLVM Clang compiler has been better integration with Bash completion support, but now the GCC compiler supports a --completion argument for feeding into the Bash completion script with better matching of supported options/values when typing into a supported terminal.
  • RcppArmadillo 0.8.600.0.0
    A new RcppArmadillo release 0.8.600.0.0, based on the new Armadillo release 8.600.0 from this week, just arrived on CRAN. It follows our (and Conrad’s) bi-monthly release schedule. We have made interim and release candidate versions available via the GitHub repo (and as usual thoroughly tested them) but this is the real release cycle. A matching Debian release will be prepared in due course.

Linux Foundation Growing

"Chromebooks with Linux app support will soon be able to install Debian packages" and More Google-Linux Work

  • Chromebooks with Linux app support will soon be able to install Debian packages
    Recent code updates indicate forthcoming support for no-fuss Debian .deb package installation on Chrome OS devices that support Linux apps. The forthcoming feature will bring a new flow for installing Linux applications through .deb packages. A string of commits shows that support isn’t simply being turned on, but that all the finicky elements like interacting with the terminal, checking dependencies, and authentication will be hidden from the user.
  • Google aims lower than Android Go with new $22m investment
    KaiOS is one of the fastest growing mobile platforms right now, bringing smart functionality to feature-phones in emerging markets. Google has evidently been paying attention, because the Mountain View firm has made a $22-million investment in the company.
  • LTE-enabled Samsung Chromebook on the way, suggest new commits
    Only days after launching the second version of the Chromebook Plus (V2), Samsung seems to be working on one more variant of the Chromebook. In fact, the South Korean giant is now venturing into the always-connected Chromebook market. XDA Developers have unearthed a Coreboot code commit which shows the introduction of a new SKU of Nautilus (which, if you’re not aware is the codename for the Chromebook Plus V2). The commit clearly shows configuration changes that mention LTE support.
  • Google Updates: More Linux Chromebooks, World Cup tags and 'Better Together'
    Another 18 Chromebooks will be able to run Linux apps soon. The plan to roll out the windowed apps, further making them a viable alternative to Windows, now takes in Chrome OS machines from Lenovo, Acer, Asus and Dell joining the frey.

Linux Driver 'Ousts' AMD Plans

