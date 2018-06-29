Mesa Development
-
Mesa 18.2 Git Lands RadeonSI OpenGL 4.4 Compatibility Profile Support
It was just four days ago that Valve Linux GPU driver developer Timothy Arceri was thinking it could take a while before having OpenGL 4.4 compatibility profile support for RadeonSI, but tonight that milestone is checked off the list.
Yesterday were RadeonSI GL 4.4 compatibility profile patches posted by Arceri after he made a breakthrough in achieving support for this OpenGL revision under the compatibility mode that allows GL's deprecated functionality to be utilized.
-
Nouveau NIR Support Nears The Mesa Merging Milestone
It has been a while since last having anything to report on the Nouveau Gallium3D driver's effort to support the NIR intermediate representation as part of their effort to re-use existing code-paths for helping to bring-up SPIR-V compute support for this open-source NVIDIA Linux driver and ultimately working towards Vulkan support. But the latest version of these Nouveau NIR patches are now available and almost ready to be mainlined.
-
mesa 18.1.3
Mesa 18.1.3 is now available. This is a bug fix point release in the 18.1 series.
-
Mesa 18.1.3 Released With The Latest Load Of Fixes
For those planning to enjoy some Linux games this weekend while using the RadeonSI / RADV / Intel / Nouveau drivers, Mesa 18.1.3 is now out as the newest stable point release.
Mesa 18.1.3 leads with several (rather random) fixes to the RADV Vulkan driver, Meson build system updates, Autotools build system updates, fixes within the common NIR and GLSL compiler code paths, just a few Intel driver fixes, and other updates.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 578 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming: LLVM, GCC, RcppArmadillo
Linux Foundation Growing
"Chromebooks with Linux app support will soon be able to install Debian packages" and More Google-Linux Work
Linux Driver 'Ousts' AMD Plans
Recent comments
1 hour 15 min ago
1 hour 15 min ago
1 hour 36 min ago
3 hours 23 min ago
3 hours 26 min ago
4 hours 10 min ago
17 hours 31 min ago
17 hours 35 min ago
17 hours 46 min ago
17 hours 50 min ago