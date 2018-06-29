Release of Linux Mint and Pinguy OS 18.04 Mini LTS
Linux Mint 19 “Tara” Cinnamon released!
Linux Mint 19 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2023. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use.
Linux Mint 19 “Tara” MATE released!
Linux Mint 19 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2023. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use.
Linux Mint 19 "Tara" released
Linux Mint 19 "Tara" has been released in Cinnamon and MATE editions.
Linux Mint 19 Officially Released With Cinnamon, MATE & Xfce Editions
The Linux Mint crew has delivered on their goal of shipping Linux Mint 19 "Tara" in June.
Linux Mint 19 is the latest major release of the desktop-focused, easy-to-use Linux distribution. Linux Mint 19 is based off Ubuntu 18.04 LTS rather than the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS base used by the Linux Mint 18.x series.
Linux Mint 19 “Tara” Officially Released, It’s Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
The Linux Mint project announced today the official and general availability of the Linux Mint 19 “Tara” operating system as Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce editions.
Based on Canonical’s Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series, the Linux Mint 19 “Tara” operating system is available for both 32-bit and 64-bit hardware architectures, comes with the Cinnamon 3.8, MATE 1.20, and Xfce 4.12 desktop environments, and it’s supported for five years until April 2023.
“Linux Mint 19 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2023. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use,” said Clement Lefebvre in today’s announcement. “This new version of Linux Mint contains many improvements.”
Pinguy OS 18.04 Mini LTS – Final
