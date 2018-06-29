Language Selection

Release of Linux Mint and Pinguy OS 18.04 Mini LTS

  • Linux Mint 19 “Tara” Cinnamon released!

    Linux Mint 19 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2023. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use.

  • Linux Mint 19 “Tara” MATE released!

  • Linux Mint 19 "Tara" released

    Linux Mint 19 "Tara" has been released in Cinnamon and MATE editions.

  • Linux Mint 19 Officially Released With Cinnamon, MATE & Xfce Editions

    The Linux Mint crew has delivered on their goal of shipping Linux Mint 19 "Tara" in June.

    Linux Mint 19 is the latest major release of the desktop-focused, easy-to-use Linux distribution. Linux Mint 19 is based off Ubuntu 18.04 LTS rather than the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS base used by the Linux Mint 18.x series.

  • Linux Mint 19 “Tara” Officially Released, It’s Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

    The Linux Mint project announced today the official and general availability of the Linux Mint 19 “Tara” operating system as Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce editions.

    Based on Canonical’s Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series, the Linux Mint 19 “Tara” operating system is available for both 32-bit and 64-bit hardware architectures, comes with the Cinnamon 3.8, MATE 1.20, and Xfce 4.12 desktop environments, and it’s supported for five years until April 2023.

  • Pinguy OS 18.04 Mini LTS – Final
Xfce Also

  • Linux Mint 19 “Tara” Xfce released!

Programming: LLVM, GCC, RcppArmadillo

  • LLVM Gets ARMv8.4 Enablement, GCC Gets Cortex-A76 Support
    It's been another busy week in compiler land for ARM. First up, the GCC compiler now officially supports the Cortex-A76. The A76 is the new Cortex processor announced back in May for yielding much better performance and efficiency, especially for AI and machine learning.
  • Compiler fuzzing, part 1
    Much has been written about fuzzing compilers already, but there is not a lot that I could find about fuzzing compilers using more modern fuzzing techniques where coverage information is fed back into the fuzzer to find more bugs.
  • GCC Picks Up Meaningful Bash Completion Support To Help With Compiler Options
    One of the advantages of the LLVM Clang compiler has been better integration with Bash completion support, but now the GCC compiler supports a --completion argument for feeding into the Bash completion script with better matching of supported options/values when typing into a supported terminal.
  • RcppArmadillo 0.8.600.0.0
    A new RcppArmadillo release 0.8.600.0.0, based on the new Armadillo release 8.600.0 from this week, just arrived on CRAN. It follows our (and Conrad’s) bi-monthly release schedule. We have made interim and release candidate versions available via the GitHub repo (and as usual thoroughly tested them) but this is the real release cycle. A matching Debian release will be prepared in due course.

Linux Foundation Growing

"Chromebooks with Linux app support will soon be able to install Debian packages" and More Google-Linux Work

  • Chromebooks with Linux app support will soon be able to install Debian packages
    Recent code updates indicate forthcoming support for no-fuss Debian .deb package installation on Chrome OS devices that support Linux apps. The forthcoming feature will bring a new flow for installing Linux applications through .deb packages. A string of commits shows that support isn’t simply being turned on, but that all the finicky elements like interacting with the terminal, checking dependencies, and authentication will be hidden from the user.
  • Google aims lower than Android Go with new $22m investment
    KaiOS is one of the fastest growing mobile platforms right now, bringing smart functionality to feature-phones in emerging markets. Google has evidently been paying attention, because the Mountain View firm has made a $22-million investment in the company.
  • LTE-enabled Samsung Chromebook on the way, suggest new commits
    Only days after launching the second version of the Chromebook Plus (V2), Samsung seems to be working on one more variant of the Chromebook. In fact, the South Korean giant is now venturing into the always-connected Chromebook market. XDA Developers have unearthed a Coreboot code commit which shows the introduction of a new SKU of Nautilus (which, if you’re not aware is the codename for the Chromebook Plus V2). The commit clearly shows configuration changes that mention LTE support.
  • Google Updates: More Linux Chromebooks, World Cup tags and 'Better Together'
    Another 18 Chromebooks will be able to run Linux apps soon. The plan to roll out the windowed apps, further making them a viable alternative to Windows, now takes in Chrome OS machines from Lenovo, Acer, Asus and Dell joining the frey.

Linux Driver 'Ousts' AMD Plans

